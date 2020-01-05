BBL 2019/20: Marcus Stoinis under investigation for homophobic slur aimed at Kane Richardson

Marcus Stoinis has landed himself in hot water

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is being investigated for an alleged homophobic slur directed at fast bowler Kane Richardson.

The incident occurred during last night's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

On the back of Stoinis' magnificent half-century, the Stars cruised to an eight-wicket win. However, the victory was marred by distasteful scenes involving Australian internationals Stoinis and Richardson.

Stoinis allegedly aimed a homophobic slur at Richardson while batting and, following the conclusion of the game, was spoken to by standing umpire Gerard Abood.

Adam Gilchrist, who was on-air at the time of the incident, revealed that Stoinis was approached by both umpires, who then had a detailed chat with Renegades captain Aaron Finch regarding the incident:

“A discussion out here with Gerard Abood the umpire. Marcus Stoinis made his way straight over to him once victory was secured and had a bit of a chat. And now it is the Renegades players.”

For the matter to proceed further, the umpires will need to submit a report to match referee Daryl Harper within 24 hours.

Despite the nature of the incident, it's believed Stoinis will escape without a suspension, although he could receive a hefty fine if found guilty.

Stoinis is the leading run-scorer in this year's BBL and the Stars will loath to lose him at this stage of the season.