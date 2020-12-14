BBL 2020-21: Aurora Stadium Launceston pitch report and weather conditions

After some action-packed days in Hobart and Canberra, the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will move to Launceston for a couple of days. The Aurora Stadium will host the eighth and the ninth fixtures of BBL 2020-21.

Because of the travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has had to discard the usual home and away format for BBL 10. While a few clubs will get the chance to play in front of their home fans, some matches will even happen at neutral venues.

Launceston has not hosted many BBL fixtures in the past. The Tasmanian city will play host to the upcoming game between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers.

Former champions Perth Scorchers will also lock horns with last season's runners-up Melbourne Stars at the Aurora Stadium on Wednesday.

With the stadium set to host two crucial BBL 2020-21 fixtures, here's a look at Launceston's pitch report and weather conditions.

Aurora Stadium Launceston pitch report

The Hobart Hurricanes played a couple of home matches in Launceston last year. The home team edged the Melbourne Stars by D/L method in the first game, while the Adelaide Strikers defeated the Hurricanes by 10 runs in the second fixture.

The pitch at Aurora Stadium assisted the batsmen and the fast bowlers. In the match between the Strikers and the Hurricanes, Travis Head and David Miller registered half-centuries. While Wes Agar took a four-wicket haul for Adelaide.

The cricket universe should expect an equal contest between bat and ball in Launceston.

Aurora Stadium Launceston weather conditions

The skies will remain partly cloudy for the match on Tuesday. However, light showers are predicted for the encounter on Wednesday night.

The temperature will stay around 20 degrees Celsius on the two matchdays in Launceston.