BBL 2020-21: Full list of Hobart Hurricanes players and all you need to know about the squad

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane became the latest and final signing for the Hobart Hurricanes’ 19-member squad for the forthcoming BBL 2020/21, the franchise announced today.

Lamichhane, who played the previous two seasons for the Melbourne Stars, expressed excitement over playing in Australia and said he is looking forward to representing the Hobart Hurricanes for the 10th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I am humbled and honoured to join the Hobart Hurricanes family for BBL|10. I have always got a lot of love and support in Australia, and the premium quality of competition in Big Bash is exciting. I can’t wait to play at the Blundstone Arena,” Lamichhane, who took 26 wickets in 20 BBL matches at an average of 19.80, said.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith heaped praise on the leggie for being able to bowl at any stage of the innings with a perennial wicket-taking ability.

“We have seen how Sandeep can change a game with his mystery spin, and he can bowl at any stage of the innings. He’s a proven wicket taker who will add yet another dimension to our bowling group,” Griffith was quoted as saying on Hobart Hurricanes’ website.

Sandeep Lamichhane was also a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, but he had to warm the bench in every single match. Now that he has another opportunity to ply his trade, the mystery spinner would look to seek redemption and spin a web around the batsmen in the BBL.

Full squad of Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Scott Boland, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine, Will Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Nick Winter, Mac Wright

Overseas players: Dawid Malan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul

Overseas replacement players: Will Jacks, Colin Ingram

The Hobart Hurricanes will feature in the opening match of BBL 2020-21 alongside defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval on December 10, with their final league match scheduled against the Melbourne Renegades on January 26.