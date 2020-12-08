BBL 2020-21: Full list of Sydney Thunder players and all you need to know about the squad

The Sydney Thunder were one of the earliest franchises to lock their squad for the forthcoming BBL 2020-21 after signing wicketkeeper-batsman Baxter Holt on November 12.

The tenth edition of Australia’s premier T20 league begins on December 10.

After playing two matches for the Sydney Thunder in BBL|08, Holt missed the entirety of last season after suffering a debilitating back injury. The 21-year-old, thus, spent the last 12 months re-programming his body how to perform even the basic motor functions.

Holt was quoted as saying on the franchise’s official website:

“About three years ago my back started to play up after I tore my left hamstring four times in the space of 12 months.”

Early settlement has ensured the Sydney Thunder more time to prepare for the upcoming season. Quite rightly, they beat the Sydney Sixers by three wickets in the franchises’ first trial at North Sydney Oval on December 3.

The Sixers posted 201 for 7 on the back of a magical 33-ball century from Daniel Christian. However, the Thunder rode captain Callum Ferguson’s 37-ball 61 and a quickfire 45 off 23 balls from new recruit Ben Cutting to overhaul the target with two balls to spare.

Complete squad list of Sydney Thunder for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Callum Ferguson (c), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Overseas players: Sam Billings (England), Alex Hales (England), Adam Milne (New Zealand)

The Sydney Thunder will begin their BBL|10 campaign on December 12 when they face the Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Their last league match is scheduled against the Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Showground Stadium on January 25.