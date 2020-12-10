BBL 2020-21: Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records

Australia's capital city Canberra has tackled the COVID-19 pandemic well, allowing Cricket Australia to conduct matches at the Manuka Oval regularly.

After the conclusion of the India-Australia limited-overs leg which saw two matches played at Canberra, the nation's capital will now host six BBL 2020-21 matches.

The Melbourne Stars will participate in two back-to-back games at the Manuka Oval. The previous season's runners-up will battle the Brisbane Heat in match number 2.

Next, they will cross swords with the Sydney Thunder in the third game of BBL 2020-21.

Former champions Sydney Thunder will use Manuka Oval as their home venue in the subsequent games. Thus, Canberra's cricket fans will get to witness a lot of action in the coming days.

The pitch at this stadium has equally assisted the batsmen and the slower bowlers. In the recently played T20I between the Indian cricket team and Australia, KL Rahul scored a half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja scored an impressive 44*.

If you have a ticket to the #BigBashLeague, you can travel to Manuka Oval on any bus or light rail for FREE.

Transport Canberra services: https://t.co/LkLcmgiEb3#BBL10 @Transport_CBR pic.twitter.com/jvZSyNcYIb — Manuka Oval (@ManukaOval) December 10, 2020

Moises Henriques scalped three wickets for the home team. Adam Zampa also bowled a fine spell of 1/20. For the visitors, concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant T Natarajan picked up three wickets each.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20 games played at the Manuka Oval.

Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records

A reminder that no bags or eskies are permitted

During the previous BBL season, Manuka Oval hosted two matches. Unfortunately, smog did not allow the fixture between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers to produce a winner.

In the second game, the Melbourne Renegades beat the Sydney Thunder by the D/L method.

Stadium name: Manuka Oval

City: Canberra

T20 matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 189/6 - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 2018

Lowest team score: 147/5 - Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 2015

Average 1st innings score: 167