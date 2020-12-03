BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Renegades sign Pakistan's Imad Wasim for the second half of the season

BBL 2018 champions Melbourne Renegades have signed Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim for the second half of the upcoming season.

Ranked as the number 9 T20 bowler, Imad Wasim is a left-arm orthodox spinner and a handy middle-order batsman.

Imad Wasim has shown signs of being an exuberant T20 finisher over the years. He will look to stake that claim further in the BBL 2020-21.

Wasim will be available for selection for the Aaron Finch-led side from 26th December.

Coach Michael Klinger said in an official statement:

"Imad is one of the best T20 players in the world with his ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat."

"He's an experienced player with recent title success, he's capable of bowling in the powerplay and he'll strengthen our middle-order batting," he added.

Imad Wasim will join Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Imran Tahir as the overseas players on the Melbourne Renegades roster.

Klinger continued:

"Given the current landscape we've had to be flexible with our international players. We'll have Rilee Rossouw available for the whole season while our other international players will feature at different points throughout the tournament."

"It's a really talented group of international players and they'll provide us with some great flexibility throughout the season," he added.

Imad Wasim is a seasoned T20 player

Imad Wasim is a star in the Pakistan Super League where he led Karachi Kings to the title last month. He was also a part of Nottinghamshire in England's domestic league, the T20 Blast, which went on to win the title in October.

The 31-year-old has also been a regular face on his national side and is expected to remain so for the nearing World T20s. In 48 international T20s, Imad Waism flaunts an average of 22.36 for his 47 wickets.

The 10th edition of the BBL will begin on 10th December with Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes clashing in the inaugural game. Melbourne Renegades will play their first game on 12th December against the Perth Scorchers.