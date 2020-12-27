BBL 2020: Melbourne Renegades suffer heavy loss against Sydney Thunder as Oliver Davies smashes 5 sixes in 5 balls

The Sydney Thunder beat the Melbourne Renegades by 129 runs in the BBL at the Manuka Oval on Saturday. The Thunder registered a comfortable win and blew away the Renegades with both bat and ball.

The Sydney side put up a mammoth score of 209-8 in their designated 20 overs, which the Renegades failed to chase. The Thunder moved to the top of the BBL points table with this win.

The story of the first innings of Saturday's BBL clash

The Renegades won the toss and they put Sydney Thunder in to bat in Saturday's BBL clash. Usman Khwaja and Alex Hales provided them a free-flowing start as they put up 70 runs in the first six overs. Mohammad Nabi dismissed Khwaja for a well made 34 off 18 balls.

Oliver Davies was the star of the show as he smacked 5 sixes in a row, including four off Nabi. The 20-year-old played a breathtaking knock of 48 runs off 23 deliveries.

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣



Ollie Davies is on FIRE! 🔥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/rQBbfkvylX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2020

The Thunder never took the pedal off the gas as Daniel Sams (22 off 12), and Nathan McAndrew's (20 off 5) took them past the 200-mark.

Fans saw some remarkable hitting from the Thunder in their innings. However, none of their batsmen managed to score a half-century and each player chipped in with short but entertaining cameos.

For the Renegades, Imad Wasim and Kane Richardson were the two most impressive bowlers as they conceded at less than nine runs per over.

BBL 2020: A meek surrender from the Renegades

For the Renegades to have any chance, captain Aaron Finch needed to be at his best at the top of the order. However, he could only manage a cagey 20 off 17 balls before being undone by young spinner Tanveer Sangha.

The Renegades found it hard to score runs off Adam Milne and they failed to make a good start to their innings. The Melbourne outfit were 47-3 after the first six overs.

What followed was a procession of wickets as the Finch's side meekly surrendered, getting bowled out for 80 in 12.2 overs.

How did this stick in Tanveer Sangha's fingertips?! 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/98vkMYyfF3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2020

19-year-old spinner Tanveer Sangha was the destroyer-in-chief as he finished with figures of 3.2-0-14-4. All-rounder Chris Green and Adam Milne both managed two wickets each.

The Renegades have now lost three back to back games, and more worryingly, they have been bowled out for a sub-100 score twice. Their massive negative net run rate could certainly cost them when things get tight in the BBL points table.