Melbourne Stars and Ben Dunk mutually part ways 

BBL side Melbourne Stars have agreed to free Ben Dunk from his contract, which was set to expire at the end of next season of the Big Bash League.

The decision was 'mutually agreed' by both parties, and the player will leave the Stars midway through the ongoing season. Dunk informed his decision to his teammates today before leaving for Hobart.

The 33-year-old joined the Melbourne Stars back in 2017. Before that, he was named Player of the Tournament during the third edition of the Big Bash League.

Ben Dunk, who is known for his destructive batting, is capable of repeatedly hitting the ball out of the park. But the last four seasons with the Stars have not been great for him. The left-handed batsman struggled to find his form and looked past his prime.

"This was a difficult decision that will allow me to explore other playing opportunities and ultimately was in the best interests for me, my family and the club. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time playing with the Melbourne Stars and wish them all the best for the remainder of this season and into the future,"Dunk said in a press release.

Melbourne Stars and Ben Dunk have mutually agreed on a release from the remainder of his contract. #TeamGreen — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 13, 2021

Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins also thanked Ben Dunk for his contributions.

"Melbourne Stars would like to thank Ben for his service over the last three seasons. We wish him all the best in the future," Cummins said.

Melbourne Stars play their next Big Bash League fixture on January 15

Melbourne Stars will play their next Big Bash League fixture against the Adelaide Strikers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 15th January.

Strikers are fourth in the table with 20 points, while Stars are three spots and four points behind with a game in hand.