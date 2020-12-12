BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Stars' Nick Larkin 'hides the ball' to take a cheeky single [Watch]

The tenth edition of the Big Bash League got underway on Thursday with a fantastic encounter between the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes. The Melbourne Stars battled the Sydney Thunder in the third game of the season on Saturday (December 12), and during the match, Melbourne's Nick Larkin was involved in a bizarre incident.

Daniel Sams bowled the last over of the Melbourne Stars innings. The southpaw bowled a fuller delivery on the leg stump that batsman Nick Larkin tried to hoick away towards the leg-side. Unfortunately, he could not connect with the shot, and the ball hit him on his waist.

Surprisingly, the ball got entangled in Larkin's jersey. Since it was the innings' final over, both batsmen rushed for a single. The Syndey Thunder fielders were unaware where the ball went. When Nick Larkin inched closer to the non-striker's end, the ball slipped out of his jersey.

Although the batsmen completed the single, the umpires denied them the run and declared the delivery a 'dead ball'. Nick Larkin then went on to lose his wicket off the subsequent ball.

Can the Melbourne Stars continue their winning streak in BBL 2020-21?

Despite having a star-studded squad every year, the Melbourne Stars are yet to win their maiden BBL title. They have ended up at the runners-up position thrice, but they will be keen to end their championship drought in BBL 2020-21.

The Melbourne Stars are currently at the number one position on the standings, with two victories in two matches. It will be interesting to see if the Stars could keep their winning momentum going in the upcoming fixtures.

The Glenn Maxwell-led outfit will play their next match against former champions Perth Scorchers on Wednesday.