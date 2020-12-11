BBL 2020-21: What is the Golden Cap?

Australia's premier T20 competition, the Big Bash League, has always introduced unique concepts in the cricketing world. Be it launching the LED light bails or flipping a bat for the toss, BBL organizers have wowed the cricket universe with their innovation.

IPL fans will have noted that the batsman with the most runs in the competition wears an Orange Cap. Similarly, in the Pakistan Super League, the organizers award a Green Cap to the tournament's most successful batsman.

In BBL 2020-21, the batsman who aggregates the maximum runs will have the privilege of wearing a Golden Cap on the field. Hobart Hurricanes' middle-order batsman Tim David donned this cap last evening after scoring 58 runs against the Sydney Sixers in the first innings.

Well well well, what do we have here? Callum Ferguson is the first EVER owner of the @BKTtires Golden Cap 🧢.



Any @HeatBBL batters want to pinch it from him? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/GH8O2T0CWk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

Unfortunately, David could not keep the Golden Cap for an extended period as James Vince aggregated 67 runs in the second innings. Although the defending champions could not defeat the Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Vince took the Golden Cap home.

The most successful bowler in the BBL will also don a Golden Cap

In the IPL, the most successful bowler wears the Purple Cap, but the bowler with the most wickets dons another Golden Cap in the BBL. After the tournament's end, the organizers will also award a Golden Bat to the best batsman and a Golden Arm cap to the most successful bowler.

Harris Rauf gets 5 wickets in his 2nd BBL match and a Golden Cap. #BBL2019pic.twitter.com/QJP52fQljn — Sports Kingdom (@_SportsKingdom) December 22, 2019

Dan Christian and Ben Dwarshuis are currently tied at the number one position in the bowlers' leaderboard. Both the Sydney Sixers bowlers picked up three wickets each in the first match. Christian has the Golden Cap right now because of his slightly better economy rate.

The 2020-21 season of the BBL has just begun, and these two caps will change hands multiple times until the season ends.