BBL 2020-21: What is the 'X-factor Player’ rule in Big Bash League?

This year’s Big Bash League will see three new rule changes being implemented, with the 'X-factor Player' rule being the most interesting of all.

The other two rules are named ‘Power Surge' and 'Bash Boost'. The announcement of the new additions was made by the Big Bash League ahead of the BBL 2020-21 season, which will get underway from December 10.

BBL 2020-21: ‘X-factor Player’ rule simplified

The 'X-factor Player’ in BBL 2020-21 can be viewed as a variation to the substitution option. As per the rule, the 12th or 13th player from a team can come into the match at the 10th over of the first innings.

The ‘X-factor Player’ can, however, only replace a player who has not been very active in the match till that point. So, if from the batting side, he can only replace a batsman who hasn’t batted. And if from the bowling team, he can come in for a player who hasn’t bowled more than one over.

As for the other rule changes in BBL 2020-21, the 'Power Surge' option will include a two-over period during which the fielding team can have only two fielders stationed outside the inner ring.

This 'Power Surge' rule can be explored by the batting team from the 11th over of the innings. The traditional Powerplay has been reduced to four overs.

In the 'Bash Boost' rule, an additional bonus point will be given to the side which is ahead of the other at the 10-over mark when it comes to the team score.

"The best T20 leagues across the globe are the ones that continue to innovate, push the boundaries and challenge the status quo. The introduction of these new Playing Conditions firmly puts the KFC Big Bash League in that category," Trent Woodhill, the KFC Big Bash League's player acquisition and cricket consultant, said about the rule changes for BBL 2020-21.

"There's now more emphasis on the role of the coach, more for our fans to look forward to and more for our broadcasters to speak to during each KFC BBL game.

"Despite the challenges of this winter, we've got more star overseas players coming to the KFC BBL than ever before and now an ambitious set of innovations to shake up the League. I can't wait to see our players and coaches embrace these new concepts," he added.