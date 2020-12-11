The BBL 2020-21 kicked off with the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the defending champions, the Sydney Sixers. Put in to bat, the Hurricanes managed a competitive score of 178 on the back of some impressive batting from Colin Ingram and Tim David.

In reply, the Sixers looked in control for most of the innings as they cruised to 118-1. However, they failed to accelerate in the last few overs and fell 16 runs short.

BBL 2020: Story of the first innings

The Hurricanes' BBL 2020 campaign got off to a rocky start as both their openers were back to the hut for a duck. The home side was tottering at 4 for 2 at one point before Colin Ingram rescued the ship. His 55 of 42 balls was laced with seven boundaries. The left-hander found an able partners in Peter Handscomb and Tim David.

Tim David stepped on the gas in the end overs and helped his side get to a competitive 178. The 6-foot-5 all-rounder walked in when the score was 76-4 and lit up the BBL 2020-21 openeer as he scored 58 of 33 balls, which included a monstrous six of Ben Dwarshuis. Nathan Ellis also contributed with two lusty blows towards the end before holing out to Jack Edwards.

For the Sixers, Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowler as he grabbed three wickets. But he took some hammering later on from David, which ruined his figures as he conceded 38 runs in his four overs. Off-spinner Benjamin Manenti, who opened the bowling chipped, in with a tidy spell of (4-0-26-1).

BBL 2020: How did the Sydney Sixers went about their chase?

Experienced all-rounder James Faulkner provided an early breakthrough as he struck in the opening over of his BBL 2020-21 campaign by having Josh Philippe lbw.

However, that was the only joy that the Hurricanes got on the field for a significant time as James Vince and Jack Edwards punished some mediocre bowling from the home team and brought up their 100 partnership in the BBL 2020-21. England international Vince brought up his 50 in 29 balls. He got a lifeline when he was on 61 as David dropped a relatively easy catch of Scott Boland's bowling. Vince departed for a well made 67 later.

After a few tight overs, Sixers needed 54 runs off the last five overs. Nathan Ellis and Ryan Meredith's express pace was too hot to handle for Sixers' middle order, and they failed to get the boundaries when it mattered the most. Meredith was the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers as he managed a figure of (4-0-29-2).

This means the Hobart Hurricanes opened their BBL 2020-21 campaign with a victory.