BBL 2020: Adelaide Strikers re-sign Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor, Harry Conway

Wes Agar is seen celebrating the fall of a Perth Scorchers wicket in BBL
Rudransh Khurana
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 19 Nov 2020, 12:45 IST
News
In what comes as an important move ahead of the 10th edition of Big Bash League, the Adelaide Strikers have managed to re-sign the trio of Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor, and Harry Conway for the upcoming BBL 2020-21 season.

While Agar and Conway have been retained for three-year commitments, O'Connor will rejoin the Adelaide Strikers in a two-year deal.

Agar is the awardee of the prestigious Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year for the year 2020, an award also associated with big names such as Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee, Shane Watson and David Warner. In 17 innings for the Adelaide Strikers, Agar has claimed 19 wickets, including best figures of 4/33.

Leg-spinner O'Connor is returning for a fifth season with the Strikers. He is a cog in the wheel for the Adelaide Strikers camp as he plays as the back-up spinner to the prodigious Rashid Khan. His 18 matches with the Strikers have yielded 13 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/30.

Conway, 28, is a tall fast bowler who represented Australia in the 2012 U-19 World Cup and emerged as one of the most exciting prospects by taking an eye-catching hat-trick against Nepal.

His career since has been marred by injury but he has been able to make a comeback in the last few years. He made his BBL debut with the Adelaide Strikers last season, grabbing five wickets in his five appearances.

With career-best first-class figures of 5/14, Conway will be looking to make a big mark when he dons the blue this season.

Adelaide Strikers' coach pleased with the re-signings

Adelaide Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie spoke of his excitement for the BBL 2020 season after the hat-trick of signings.

"To have Wes, Liam and Harry recommit to the Strikers is a fantastic result and a great sign for the future of our side. Our squad has excellent depth and balance, and the re-signing of those three players only adds to that," Gillespie said in a statement to ANI.
"This is a group that is raring to go and we just can't wait to get out there and give the fans some entertainment throughout BBL 10," he added.

The Strikers have endured a mixed bag of results in the BBL, having made the semifinals on two occasions, while going all the way to win the competition in the 2017-18 season.

Last season, they finished third in the points table and made the knockout final, before eventually losing to the Sydney Thunder.

Published 19 Nov 2020, 12:45 IST
