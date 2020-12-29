BBL 2020: Alex Hales & Chris Green star as Sydney Thunder defeat Melbourne Stars by 75 runs

In Match No. 19 of BBL, Sydney Thunder beat the Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars by 75 runs for their fourth win of the season. Alex Hales and Chris Green were the stars of the show as the Thunder reached their highest BBL total (219) in the history of the league.

BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Stars derailed by Thunder's spinners

Chasing 220 for an improbable win, the Stars got off to a decent start as Marcus Stoinis scored 27 off 15 deliveries, including an over where he smashed Chris Tremain for 18 runs. However, the opening pair of Andre Fletcher and Stoinis couldn't sustain their good start for long as all-rounder Chris Green dismissed Stoinis in the 4th over after conceding two boundaries.

Fletcher's poor BBL season continued as off-spinner Green again did the trick. After six overs, the Stars were 48-2.

The find of the tournament, Tanveer Sangha worked his magic yet again as the leg spinner bowled economically (4-0-17-2) and claimed Hilton Cartwright's wicket early on.

The onus was on the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell to keep the Stars in the game. But Pooran perished in the 9th over, trying to go after Daniel Sams. Glenn Maxwell wasn't at his fluent best as the Thunder bowlers kept things tight.

Green was again successful in his second spell as he bowled Nic Maddinson. The asking rate soon reached 19 and Maxwell too couldn't produce much excitement. Tremain got some redemption and dismissed the Stars captain for 23.

Coming in as an X-factor substitute, Ben Dunk smoked three sixes but couldn't carry on with his hitting. The Stars' innings finished on 144 as they were bowled out inside 20 overs.

BBL 2020-21: Alex brings a 'Hales'torm

Earlier, the Melbourne Stars won the BBL bat flip and invited the Sydney Thunder to bat first. Alex Hales, who has had a below-par season so far, came roaring back to form. The former England international smashed the Melbourne Stars bowlers to all parts and Usman Khawaja ably supported him at the other end.

Hales raced to 71 off 29 balls which was peppered with eight boundaries and five sixes. When he was dismissed in the 8th over, the score read 89-1.

Captain Callum Ferguson joined Khawaja and played a handy knock of 51. Oliver Davies, Sam Billings & Daniel Sams tried to play with freedom, but they were dismissed cheaply.

All-rounders Ben Cutting (20 off 7) and Chris Green (12 off 4) provided the finishing touches. Their efforts took the Thunder comfortably beyond the 200-run mark as they added 55 runs in the last four overs.

As it turned out, the Thunder secured a comfortable win in the end, which takes them to the second spot on the BBL points table.

Brief BBL score: Sydney Thunder 7 for 219 (Hales 71, Zampa 49-3) beat Melbourne Stars 144 all out ( Stoinis 27, Green 34-4) by 75 runs.