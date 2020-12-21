BBL 2020: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 12th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020, Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

Sydney Thunder return to BBL 2020 action after a week-long break. In their last game in the tournament, Sydney Thunder pulled off a tall chase of 179 runs against Brisbane Heat with an over and four wickets to spare.

Daniel Sams was the star of the show in that game for Thunder, with the all-rounder scoring an unbeaten 25-ball 65 to guide his team to their first victory in BBL 2020. Sydney Thunder are currently placed sixth in the BBL 2020 table with three points from two games.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, saw their last BBL 2020 game against Melbourne Stars abandoned because of rain. The no-result meant that the side are still searching for their first win in BBL 2020 and currently languishing in seventh place with two points from as many games in their kitty.

Both teams will be aiming to win and get their campaign in BBL 2020 up and running.

Sydney Thunder will be boosted by the return of Adam Milne, as the Kiwi pacer has recovered from an ankle injury. Alex Hales and captain Callum Ferguson are also expected to return to form after getting dismissed for ducks in the last game.

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers will look to find the right combination and perform as a unit. The likes of Colin Munro and fast bowlers Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson could be key to Perth Scorchers' fortunes in the BBL 2020.

BBL 2020-21: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Date: December 22, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

Although some rain is expected on the morning of the game, the weather is expected to be clear by the time the game commences. The temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, with high humidity and a few clouds expected as well.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The average score on the pitch is 142, but the pitch could help both bowlers and batsmen. Of the three matches played at the venue this season, two have been won by the team batting second,

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Predicted XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The BBL 2020 game is expected to be a closely fought one. However, the fact that Sydney Thunder have a settled team and are more familiar with the conditions gives them an edge over Perth Scorchers.

