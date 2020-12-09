BBL 2020 Tickets: How to book BBL tickets online and BBL ticket price

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every sports competition globally, it has had a minimal impact on the Big Bash League. Like every year, the BBL will happen in the December-February window, and Aussie fans are expected to fill up the stadiums.

The only change in this year's BBL competition is that foreign players will have to undergo two weeks of strict quarantine before joining their teams. Besides, some big names such as Tom Curran and Tom Banton, who had been in bio-secure bubbles for a long time, withdrew from the tournament citing fatigue.

Nevertheless, the teams still have stellar rosters and BBL 10 promises to be a closely contested event. As mentioned above, Cricket Australia has allowed fans inside the stadiums.

2020 means this season will look a little different. Whether you're on the couch, or in stadium... we can't wait to share another EPIC summer of Big Bash with you. Bring it on! @BupaAustralia #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/uCJhVIcuwj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 9, 2020

The Indian cricket team will play an ICC World Test Championship series in Australia during the first phase of BBL. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the organizers have planned to conduct the first few BBL matches in Canberra and Hobart.

As the season progresses, Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney will play host to the BBL games.

For the first time in ten years, the BBL will not follow a home and away format. Still, the tournament will take place across multiple venues, and here's a look at the ticketing details of BBL 2020-21.

BBL 2020-21 Ticket Prices and Booking

The countdown is 🔛 to #BBL10.



Tickets on sale NOW for December matches (excluding Adelaide Oval), plus January games at Blundstone Arena! 🎟➡ https://t.co/8wVeJI4CQd pic.twitter.com/n0cDZkLuxT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

Adelaide Strikers Home Matches - Tickets | Adelaide Strikers - BBL

Price: Adults - from $25, Kids - from $9, Family - from $50.

Hobart Hurricanes Home Matches - Tickets | Hobart Hurricanes - BBL

Price: Adults - from $25, Kids - from $9, Family - from $50.

Sydney Sixers Home Matches - Tickets | Sydney Sixers - BBL

Price: Adults - from $20, Kids - from $5, Family - from $42.50.

Sydney Thunder Home Matches - Tickets | Sydney Thunder - BBL

Price: Adults - from $20, Kids - from $5, Family - from $42.50.

Melbourne Stars Home Matches - Tickets | Melbourne Stars - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $5, Family - from $44.

Melbourne Renegades Home Matches - Tickets | Melbourne Renegades - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $5, Family - from $44.

Perth Scorchers Home Matches - Perth Scorchers 2021. Buy Tickets Official Ticketmaster site.

Brisbane Heat Home Matches - Tickets | Brisbane Heat - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $8, Family - from $48.