Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

BBL 2020 Tickets: How to book BBL tickets online and BBL ticket price

The Big Bash League promises to entertain the cricket fans in Australia
The Big Bash League promises to entertain the cricket fans in Australia
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 09 Dec 2020, 17:38 IST
News
Advertisement

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every sports competition globally, it has had a minimal impact on the Big Bash League. Like every year, the BBL will happen in the December-February window, and Aussie fans are expected to fill up the stadiums.

The only change in this year's BBL competition is that foreign players will have to undergo two weeks of strict quarantine before joining their teams. Besides, some big names such as Tom Curran and Tom Banton, who had been in bio-secure bubbles for a long time, withdrew from the tournament citing fatigue.

Nevertheless, the teams still have stellar rosters and BBL 10 promises to be a closely contested event. As mentioned above, Cricket Australia has allowed fans inside the stadiums.

The Indian cricket team will play an ICC World Test Championship series in Australia during the first phase of BBL. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the organizers have planned to conduct the first few BBL matches in Canberra and Hobart.

As the season progresses, Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney will play host to the BBL games.

For the first time in ten years, the BBL will not follow a home and away format. Still, the tournament will take place across multiple venues, and here's a look at the ticketing details of BBL 2020-21.

BBL 2020-21 Ticket Prices and Booking

Advertisement

Adelaide Strikers Home Matches - Tickets | Adelaide Strikers - BBL

Price: Adults - from $25, Kids - from $9, Family - from $50.

Hobart Hurricanes Home Matches - Tickets | Hobart Hurricanes - BBL

Price: Adults - from $25, Kids - from $9, Family - from $50.

Sydney Sixers Home Matches - Tickets | Sydney Sixers - BBL

Price: Adults - from $20, Kids - from $5, Family - from $42.50.

Sydney Thunder Home Matches - Tickets | Sydney Thunder - BBL

Price: Adults - from $20, Kids - from $5, Family - from $42.50.

Melbourne Stars Home Matches - Tickets | Melbourne Stars - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $5, Family - from $44.

Melbourne Renegades Home Matches - Tickets | Melbourne Renegades - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $5, Family - from $44.

Perth Scorchers Home Matches - Perth Scorchers 2021. Buy Tickets Official Ticketmaster site.

Brisbane Heat Home Matches - Tickets | Brisbane Heat - BBL

Price: Adults - from $22, Kids - from $8, Family - from $48.

Published 09 Dec 2020, 17:38 IST
BBL 2020 Brisbane Heat Cricket Sydney Sixers Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी