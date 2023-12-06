BBL 2023-24: Hobart Hurricanes complete players list for Big Bash League 2023-24 ft. Matthew Wade and Tim David 

Hobart Hurricanes have played in the Big Bash League (BBL) playoffs five times, but they are yet to get their hands on the trophy. Ahead of the upcoming season, the Hurricanes have made quite a few changes to their squad.

Wil Parker, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris,w and D'Arcy Short were released. Tim Paine is not a part of the squad either, having recently announced his retirement.

The Hurricanes have roped in Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, and Chris Jordan.

Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott remain the stalwarts in their batting lineup. Wade played some valuable knocks in Australia’s recent T20I series against India. McDermott also hit a half-century in the fifth and final T20I in Bangalore.

Tim David has made a name for himself as one of the brutal strikers of the cricket ball and can also provide a handy bowling option with his off-break. Paddy Dooley and Hatzoglou are the genuine spin-bowling options for the Hurricanes in the tournament.

Nathan Ellis has shown his skills time and again, and also bowled well against India recently. Ellis can also strike the ball a long distance.

Sam Heazlett and Mac Wright are more than handy batters and add value to their batting lineup. Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake are most likely to lead their pace attack.

Meredith is known for his raw pace and can rattle the best of batters. The focus will also be on the likes of Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain and others.

Hobart Hurricanes squad for Big Bash League 2023-24

Here is the Hobart Hurricanes complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League:

Corey Anderson, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright.

