Brisbane Heat are waiting for their second Big Bash League (BBL) title since winning their first way back in the 2012-13 edition. They are scheduled to begin their campaign against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday, December 7 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The Heat have made quite a few changes ahead of the upcoming season. They let go James Bazley, Mark Steketee and Sam Heazlett. Apart from that, they brought in Jack Wood and Paul Walter.

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are part of their squad, but will end up missing quite a few matches since Australia are set to play three Test matches against Pakistan. But they are likely to be available for the business end of the tournament.

Josh Brown has emerged as a powerful striker of the ball and is most likely to open the batting with Colin Munro. Max Bryant is someone who can bat at the top and in the middle order.

Matthew Renshaw is an excellent batter, but his skills with the ball cannot be undermined by any stretch of the imagination. Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann are quality spinners and their roles are going to hold a lot of importance.

Sam Billings has been a useful part of their setup for the last couple of seasons. Xavier Bartlett has been a genuine wicket-taker and is someone who can score quick runs in the death overs. Jimmy Pierson lends solidity to the middle overs, having played plenty of useful knocks for his team.

Brisbane Heat squad for Big Bash League 2023

Here is the Brisbane Heat complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League:

Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter, Jack Wood

