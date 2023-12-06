BBL 2023: Melbourne Renegades complete players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Quinton de Kock and Adam Zampa 

Melbourne Renegades have been among the underachievers in the history of the Big Bash League. Despite having plenty of big names over the years, including the likes of Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, and others, they are yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The Renegades are set to open their campaign in the upcoming season on Friday, December 8, against the Sydney Sixers at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Renegades have a strong spin attack after Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa made a move from the Sixers and Melbourne Stars, respectively. Apart from Zampa and Lyon, they also have Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their ranks.

Aaron Finch, their former skipper, has found an effective opening partner in Quinton de Kock, who had a stupendous campaign in World Cup 2023.

Jake Fraser McGurk made the record for the fastest hundred in List A hundred earlier this year in October while Joe Clarke and Shaun Marsh have loads of experience and they need to bring forth all of it.

Peter Siddle played a crucial role for the Adelaide Strikers and now has the job to do for the Renegades. Nic Maddinson is their skipper and is most likely to bat in the middle order. Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland and Mackenzie Harvey also bring in a lot of value for the Renegades.

The Renegades, in the meantime, released Zak Evans, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Jack Prestwidge, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody and veteran leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed.

Melbourne Renegades squad for Big Bash League 2023

Here is the Melbourne Renegades complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League:

Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa.

Poll : Will Aaron Finch be the leading run-scorer of BBL 2023-24? Yes No 0 votes