BBL 2023: Sydney Thunder complete players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Alex Hales and Zaman Khan 

The Sydney Thunder won their maiden Big Bash League title back in the 2015-16 edition. They have made their way through to the playoffs in the last four seasons, but have failed to go all the way.

The Thunder will be looking for their second BBL title when they start their campaign on Tuesday, December 12 against the Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Alex Hales has been a prolific run-scorer in BBL history, having racked up 2102 runs from 69 matches at an average of 32.84 and a strike-rate of 150.14 with one century and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Veteran left-handed batter David Warner would not be available for most of the season due to his commitments for Australia. Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, and Cameron Green are expected to play a crucial role for the Thunder in the middle order.

The Thunder have roped in Pakistan right-arm pacer Zaman Khan, who is known for his clever change of pace in death overs. Tanveer Sangha has impressed in recent times, having also done well for the Thunder in the last couple of seasons.

Alex Ross will bat in the lower middle order and is a crucial part of the team. After releasing Ben Cutting, the Thunder only have Daniel Sams as their quality all-rounder.

Chris Green is most likely to be used in the powerplay. Gurinder Sandhu and Nathan McAndrew will lead the pace attack for the Thunder in the tournament.

Sydney Thunder squad for Big Bash League 2023

Here is the Sydney Thunder complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League:

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha (c), David Warner

