BBL sensation Haris Rauf gifts match ball to an Indian fan after his game-winning performance

Haris Rauf has proven to be a dark horse in the tournament

Haris Rauf, a little known pacer from Pakistan, became an overnight sensation after taking his five-wicket haul in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Representing the Melbourne Stars, Rauf delivered a stunning spell that turned heads and allowed him to get in the spotlight after leading his team to an easy victory.

Rauf recently practiced against Virat Kohli in the nets in Australia

Rauf picked up 5 for 27 in his 4 overs to allow his team to win the match by 52 runs and was named the Man of the Match for his stunning performance.

The previously unknown pacer was first introduced into the Lahore Qalandars squad for the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy.

Just a week earlier, Rauf was busy bowling for the Glenorchy Magpies in Tasmania's first-grade competition as part of his training and experience building for the Lahore Qalandars team. A side strain to Dale Steyn forced the Melbourne Stars to pick out a fast bowler from the competition, and Rauf proved to be the lucky pick.

Since then, he has been compared to the likes of legendary fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Dale Steyn, as he took Steyn’s spot in the team for the match.

After the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted the match ball to a security guard from India. The gesture moved the guard to tears, as he hugged the fast bowler and thanked him.

Rauf revealed the following after gifting the ball to his fan,

"I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me."

At a time when tensions are rising between the neighbouring countries, such gestures can always remind the people of the two nations of their similarities and their love for each other beyond politics.

While Rauf still has a long way to go to get a spot in Pakistan’s squad, it will be great to watch the young man make strides in his career and reach new heights. Such gestures will help the youngster go further and remain humble in the process.

We at Sportskeeda wish Haris Rauf the best of luck for the tournament and the future and hope to see some more similar gestures from the newcomer in the future.