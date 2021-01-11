BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 9, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Jan 11th - 14th 2021]

We are heading into the business end of the Big Bash League 2020-21 and Round 9 of BBL SuperCoach is already upon us. Each team will play one game this round and it starts with the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars on January 11.
At the end of Round 8, Sydney Sixers top the charts following Dan Christian's heroic efforts which led them to a thrilling last-ball victory over Brisbane Heat on January 10. Christian scored an unbeaten 38-ball 61 that helped his side chase down 149 to win the game by just one wicket.
This Sixers are at the top with 25 points and are followed by the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes who've got 23 and 19 points respectively. At the bottom of the pile is Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades who have accumulated just nine points.
Expect the table to change though with just four points separating five teams from third to seventh. All teams are still in the contest to secure a playoffs spot as the tournament heats up.
Who scored the most points in Round 8?
Sam Billings, the Sydney Thunder's wicket-keeper, was the highest points-scorer in Round 8 of BBL SuperCoach having earned a total of 174 points.
The flamboyant Englishman was the top scorer in Thunder's game against Perth Scorchers. Chasing a mammoth 186 for victory, Thunder were in dire straits after being reduced to 46-4 inside the first six overs.
However, Sam Billings took matters into his own hands and began his quest of rebuilding the Thunder's innings. He was joined by Ben Cutting and the duo shared an important 83-run stand.
But eventually the target proved to be a little too much and despite Billings getting them pretty close, his 48-ball 83 was simply not enough to propel his side to a victory as they fell short by 17 runs in the end.
Which matches are there in Round 9 of SuperCoach BBL?
There are 4 matches in Round 9 of BBL SuperCoach 2020-21 and each team plays once.
January 11th: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
January 12th: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
January 13th: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
January 14th: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades
BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 6
This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 6 and no trades were made for Rounds 7 and 8.
You can read all about that team here: BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 6, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Jan 1st - 3rd 2021]
Which players should be traded in and out for Round 9?
BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of three trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 6 of the competition.
Players to trade out:
Shaun Marsh (Melbourne Renegades): $111,500
Sam Harper (Melbourne Renegades): $119,600
Daniel Worrall (Adelaide Strikers): $150,500
Players to trade in:
Jack Wildermuth (Brisbane Heat): $149,400
Nicholas Pooran (Melbourne Stars): $116,000
Ben Doggett (Sydney Thunder): $87,900
Shaun Marsh is unavailable for selection as he has travelled to Perth for the birth of his third child. Therefore he has been traded out and Melbourne Star's hard-hitting southpaw, Nicholas Pooran, has been brought in his place.
Moreover, the Stars play two games in the next round and therefore Pooran's inclusion benefits the team even more.
The Renegades wicket-keeper Sam Harper has been left out after a string of poor performances and Brisbane Heat's Jack Wildermuth has been included for his all-round capabilities.
Check the 2020 BBL stats here.
Daniel Worrall has not played a game since January 3rd and therefore he has been left out too. Ben Doggett has been brought in his place as he picked up an impressive 4 wicket-haul on debut and has also shown glimpses of his ability with bat in hand.
BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 9
Wicketkeepers
Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800
Batsmen
D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200
Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) - $87,300
Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - $126,400
Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000 [Captain]
Nicholas Pooran (Melbourne Stars): $116,000 [Vice-Captain]
Bowlers
Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000
Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300
Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100
Ben Doggett (Sydney Thunder): $87,900
Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder) - $106,800
Bench players
Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000
Jack Wildermuth (Brisbane Heat): $149,400 [Emergency Player]
Mackenzie Harvey (Melbourne Renegades): $55,700 [Emergency Player]
James Bazley (Brisbane Heat) - $54,700
Simon Milenko (Brisbane Heat): $43,500 [Emergency Player]Published 11 Jan 2021, 09:08 IST