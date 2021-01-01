BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 6, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Jan 1st - 3rd 2021]

The new year also marks the beginning of a new round in the BBL SuperCoach. Round 6 is set to kick off with the game between the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Thunder.

The Sydney Sixers lead the points table with 16 points having won 4 out of their 5 games. Hot on their tail are the Sydney Thunder with 15 points.

The Perth Scorchers found their way out of the bottom of the table after they managed to secure their first victory this season having beaten the Adelaide Strikers. Now the Melbourne Renegades are at the bottom with just 4 points as they've won just 1 of their 5 games so far.

Who scored the most points in Round 5?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the leading point scorer of Round 5 after he managed to bag an impressive 158 points in the round.

Mujeeb scalped a 5 wicket-haul in the game between the Brisbane Heat and the Hobart Hurricanes. Unfortunately, his incredible spell went in a losing cause as the Hurricanes edged past the Heat by just 1 run in a thrilling last-ball finish.

After bowling out the Hurricanes for a 150, courtesy Mujeeb's outstanding spell, the Heat faltered in their chase and fell short of the target by a solitary run.

Which matches are there in Round 6 of SuperCoach BBL?

Round 6 of BBL SuperCoach has 5 matches. The Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades play twice in this round.

January 1: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

January 2: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

January 2: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

January 3: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

January 3: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 5

This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 4 and it scored 528 points.

You can read all about that team here: BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 5, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 29th - 31st 2020]

Which players should be traded in and out for Round 6?

BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 6 of the competition.

Players to trade out:

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes): $66,800

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades): $42,900

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers): $107,800

Players to trade in:

Shaun Marsh (Melbourne Renegades): $111,500

Mackenzie Harvey (Melbourne Renegades): $55,700

Simon Milenko (Brisbane Heat): $43,500

Unfortunately, the Hobart Hurricanes' skipper, Peter Handscomb hasn't quite lived up to expectations in this season so far. Shaun Marsh, on the other hand, has been in red hot form.

The veteran southpaw scored a blistering 48-ball 67 in the Renegades' previous fixture. The Melbourne Renegades play twice in this round, therefore, an extra Renegades player has been brought into the side.

The young Jake Fraser-McGurk has been replaced with Mackenzie Harvey as the former lost his place in the Renegades' playing XI.

Check the 2020 BBL stats here.

The axing of Jason Behrendorff and the inclusion of Simon Milenko is primarily a financial decision apart from the fact that Behrendorff had a rather poor outing in his previous game as he recorded figures of 0-22 from the 3 overs he bowled.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 6

BBL SuperCoach team for Round 6

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) - $87,300

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - $126,400

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000

Shaun Marsh (Melbourne Renegades): $111,500 [Captain]

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000 [Vice-Captain]

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100

Daniel Worral (Adelaide Strikers): $120,400

Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder) - $106,800

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Sam Harper (Melbourne Renegades) - $118,400 [Emergency Player]

Mackenzie Harvey (Melbourne Renegades): $55,700 [Emergency Player]

James Bazley (Brisbane Heat) - $54,700

Simon Milenko (Brisbane Heat): $43,500 [Emergency Player]