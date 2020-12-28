BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 5, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 29th - 31st 2020]

Round 4 of BBL SuperCoach has come and gone in a flash as the 4 games in the round were played out in just 3 days. It was yet another action-packed round. The most thrilling game was between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars, in which the Sixers edged past the Stars by one wicket.

Chasing 194 for victory, the Sixers were in trouble at 100 for 5 after 12 overs. However, skipper Daniel Hughes smashed of 96 from 51 and the Sixers claimed a 1-wicket victory in one of the most exciting finishes to a game in this edition of the BBL.

You can read how the action unfolded in that game here: Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Stars by 1 wicket as Glenn Maxwell concedes 20 runs in the last over

At the end of Round 4, the Adelaide Strikers are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 13 points, followed closely by the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder, who have 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Brisbane Heat finally secured a victory under their belt in their previous encounter against the Hobart Hurricanes and therefore it is the Perth Scorchers who find themselves at the bottom of the table with still no win to show from their 4 games.

Who scored the most points in Round 4?

Another round of BBL SuperCoach and it was another Hurricanes player who finished with the most points. D'Arcy Short topped the charts in this round with a 150 points.

Despite his efforts not leading to a victory for his team, they were commendable nonetheless. In Hurricanes' game against the Brisbane Heat, Short made a 20-ball 27 that was studded with 4 boundaries.

While the Heat chased down the modest 149-run target set by the Hurricanes quite easily, Short picked up 3 crucial wickets and kept his team in the hunt. Unfortunately for him however, the Hurricanes were bested as the Heat claimed a 4-wicket victory after chasing down the total inside 18 overs.

Which matches are there in Round 5 of SuperCoach BBL?

December 29: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers

December 29: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

December 30: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

December 31: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 4

This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 4 and it scored 773 points.

Which players should be traded in and out for Round 5?

BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 4 of the competition.

Players to trade out:

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $135,200

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $96,400

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500

Players to trade in:

Sam Harper (Melbourne Renegades) - $118,400

Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder) - $106,800

James Bazley (Brisbane Heat) - $54,700

Chris Lynn has been traded out as he picked up a hamstring strain before the Heat's previous game. He is not expected to play in Brisbane's upcoming fixture as well and has therefore been traded out.

The in-form Melbourne Renegades wicket-keeper, Sam Harper, has been chosen as Lynn's replacement as Harper too is an equally destructive batsman on his day.

Xavier Bartlett's performance in the previous game left a lot to be desired as the pacer went for 31 runs in the 3 overs he bowled without picking up a wicket. Therefore, he has been traded out and James Bazley, who played an impressive cameo in the same game, has been brought in to the side.

Cameron Green is a part of Australia's squad that's competed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he is not expected to be a part of the Scorcher's line-up anytime soon. Hence, Tanveer Sangha, the impressive 19-year old leg spinner from the Sydney Thunder, has been chosen as Green's replacement.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 5

BBL SuperCoach team for Round 5

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) - $87,300

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - $126,400 [Vice-Captain]

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000 [Captain]

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100

Daniel Worral (Adelaide Strikers): $120,400

Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder) - $106,800

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Sam Harper (Melbourne Renegades) - $118,400 [Emergency Player]

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]

James Bazley (Brisbane Heat) - $54,700

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) - $111,600 [Emergency Player]

