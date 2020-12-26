BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 4, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 26th - 28th 2020]

Round 4 of BBL SuperCoach is already upon us as a dazzling Round 3 came to an end on the December 23. After a Christmas break, the teams will be rearing to get back on the field come Boxing Day.

At the end of Round 3, the Hobart Hurricanes have leapfrogged the Melbourne Stars to claim the crown as table toppers with 11 points to their name from 4 games. The Stars on the other hand, are hot on their tail with 10 points, having won two and drawn one game from their three outings in the tournament so far.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Brisbane Heat find themselves right at the bottom of the pile, having failed to pick up a win from their 3 games in the tournament so far.

It is, however, early days in this exciting tournament and things are about to get a lot more interesting as we head into a crucial stage of the competition.

Who scored the most points in Round 3?

Ben McDermott

It was Ben McDermott who was leading the charts in Round 3 of BBL SuperCoach with an astounding 124 points to his name. The dashing Hobart Hurricanes batsman scored all of his points in just one game when the Hurricanes locked horns with the Melbourne Renegades.

Chasing a modest total of 158 for victory, the Hurricanes suffered early setbacks as both their openers were dismissed early. However, McDermott, who was coming fresh off a big hundred against India A in a warmup fixture, showed his class once again as he struck his way to an unbeaten 89 from just 55 balls to take his side to a comfortable victory.

McDermott's onslaught included 5 maximums along with 7 boundaries as he led the Hurricanes to a 6 wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

Overall, it's Daniel Worral who has earned the most points in BBL SuperCoach so far. The Strikers' pacer has 293 points to his name.

Which matches are there in Round 4 of SuperCoach BBL?

December 26: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

December 26: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

December 27: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

December 28: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 3

This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 3 and it scored 706 points.

You can read all about that team here: BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 3, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 19th - 23rd 2020]

Which players should be traded in and out for Round 4?

BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 4 of the competition.

Players to trade out:

Colin Ingram (Hobart Hurricanes) - $125,000

Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300

Peter Hatzglou (Melbourne Renegades) - $67,900

Players to trade in:

Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) - $87,300

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - $126,400

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) - $111,600

While Phil Salt and Colin Ingram had showed a lot of promise in the early stages of the tournament, both of them have since failed to score runs on a consistent basis. Therefore, they have been traded out.

As incredible as it was to watch Peter Hatzglou outfox some premier batsmen, he had to be traded out as he did not even make the playing XI in the Renegades' previous encounter.

Check the 2020 BBL stats here.

While Ben McDermott has been brought into the side for his form and his incredible performance in his previous game, Usman Khawaja has been drafted in based on his incredible record in the BBL.

Jason Behrendorff too is a consistent performer in this tournament and he replaces Peter Hatzglou.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 4

BBL SuperCoach team for Round 4

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) - $87,300 [Captain]

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - $126,400 [Vice-Captain]

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100

Daniel Worral (Adelaide Strikers): $120,400

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $135,200 [Emergency Player]

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) - $111,600 [Emergency Player]

Do you agree with the team we have chosen? Do let us know your suggestions in the comments below!