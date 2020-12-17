BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 3, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 19th - 23rd 2020]

The 2nd round of the BBL SuperCoach Fantasy League has come to an end with the game between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers being washed out. The round saw some exhilarating games such as the one between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder in which Daniel Sams played an innings of a lifetime to take his side to victory.

On the other hand, we also saw games like the Sydney Sixers against the Melbourne Renegades where the Renegades were handed an absolute battering.

At the end of the 2nd round, its still the Melbourne Stars who're sitting pretty at the top of the table with 2 wins and a no-result from their 3 games and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. At the other end, its the Brisbane Heat who are at 8th place and are yet to open their account this season having lost both their opening games.

Who scored the most points in Round 2?

James Faulkner scored the most points in Round 2 of BBL SuperCoach

It was the Hobart Hurricanes' James Faulkner who leads the points charts after the end of Round 2. In the two games that the Hurricanes played against the Strikers in this round, Faulkner picked up 5 wickets in total. His impressive performance with ball in hand in both games has propelled his score past that of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Faulkner now is the highest scoring BBL SuperCoach Player.

Faulkner scored a 168 points in this round in addition to the 72 he scored in the first round taking his total to an impressive 236 points.

Which matches are there in Round 3 of SuperCoach BBL?

The Adelaide Strikers will play 2 games in Round 3 of BBL SuperCoach

These are the four matches in Round 2 of the BBL SuperCoach -

December 19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades

December 20: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

December 22: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

December 23: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2

This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 2 and it scored 530 points.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 13th - 15th 2020]

Which players should be traded in and out for Round 3?

BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 3 of the competition.

Players to trade out:

Will Jacks (Hobart Hurricanes): $138,300

Dilbar Hussain (Melbourne Stars): $62,500

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Melbourne Stars): $138,600

Players to trade in:

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100

Daniel Worral (Adelaide Strikers): $120,400

Peter Hatzglou (Melbourne Renegades): $67,900

The Melbourne Starts have a bye in this round. Therefore, both Nathan Coulter-Nile and Dilbar Hussain have been traded out. Will Jacks on the other hand did not perform up to expectations and he has been traded out to make room for a better player.

Daniel Sams has been brought in on the back of his outstanding all-round performance that saw him lead his side to an unlikely win over the Brisbane Heat on December 14. The Thunder faced a massive 179-run chase and it had looked hopeless after they lost a cluster of early wickets. However, Sams played an incredible knock of 65 not out from just 25 deliveries.

Daniel Worrall too has been picked based on his recent performance against the Hobart Hurricanes. Worrall bowled menacing lines and lengths against the Hurricanes batsmen and picked up figures of 1-21 from his 4 overs.

Check the 2020 BBL stats here.

Peter Hatzoglou's name has already starting making ripples in the BBL circuit after the young leggie's impressive performances in his two outings. The 22-year-old has already picked up 4 wickets from his 2 games and has continually troubled the opposition batsmen when he has been tossed the ball.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 3

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 3

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300 [Captain]

Colin Ingram (Hobart Hurricanes) - $125,000

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $135,200

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300 [Vice-Captain]

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder): $217,100

Daniel Worral (Adelaide Strikers): $120,400

Peter Hatzglou (Melbourne Renegades): $67,900

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000 [Emergency Player]

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200 [Emergency Player]

Chris Lynn has been moved into the playing XI in place of Glenn Maxwell as the Melbourne Stars have a bye in this round. In addition, Xavier Bartlett too has been moved to the bench while Peter Hatzoglou has been brought in his place as Bartlett failed to make the playing XI in the Heat's previous outing.

Do you agree with the team we have chosen? Do let us know your suggestions in the comments below!