BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 13th - 15th 2020]

Round 1 of the BBL SuperCoach Fantasy Cricket has come to an end after a couple of exciting games at the Big Bash League 2020. After the first 4 games, Glenn Maxwell's Melbourne Stars are right on top of the points table with 2 wins to their name from 2 games.
The Renegades and Hurricanes are hot on their tail with one win each while the Sixers, Thunder, Heat and Scorchers all failed to open their account after their respective first games in this year's competition.
Who scored the most points in Round 1?
Despite being rested for the Stars' second game on Saturday, Nathan Coulter-Nile remained the player who scored the most points in Round 1 of BBL SuperCoach after his Man of the Match performance against Brisbane Heat. He scored a grand total of 169 points, owing mostly to the four wickets he picked up in that game, sending the Heat's innings into a tailspin.
Coulter-Nile recorded figures of 4-10 from 3.5 overs in what was a career-best performance from the Aussie quick. His outstanding bowling effort included 15 dot balls and no boundaries. In addition, Coulter-Nile also affected not one, but two quick-thinking run-outs in his follow-through to close out the innings.
Which matches are there in Round 2 of SuperCoach BBL?
The second round of BBL SuperCoach will see the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes play two games apiece.
These are the four matches in Round 2 of the BBL SuperCoach -
December 13: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
December 13: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades
December 14: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat
December 15: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 1
This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 1 of BBL SuperCoach. It scored 832 points after the end of the round.
You can read all about that team here: BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 1, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 10th - 12th 2020]
Which players should be traded in and out?
BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 2 of the competition.
Players to trade out:
Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) - $185,700
Andre Fletcher (Melbourne Stars) - $138,000
Billy Stanlake (Melbourne Stars) - $75,400
Players to trade in:
Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300
Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800
Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200
While the trio of Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher and Billy Stanlake had reasonable outings in their first two games, they did not set the stage on fire. Moreover, the Melbourne Stars do not have a game in Round 3. Keeping these factors in mind, these three players have been traded out.
The Adelaide Strikers play 2 games in both Round 2 and Round 3 of BBL SuperCoach 2020. Alex Carey has been one of the Strikers' most consistent performers, and even though he will not be available for their first game against the Hurricanes, he is sure to provide value in the next 3 games that he is expected to play in the two upcoming rounds.
Similarly, Phil Salt, the young Welshman, has also shown great potential and he also plays for the Strikers. Salt has been rising through the ranks at a rapid pace and has piled up a mountain of runs for his county side, Sussex.
Xavier Bartlett on the other hand has been included due to his performance against the Melbourne Stars. Despite not producing an eye-catching performance, the young fast bowler has shown a lot of promise.
BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2
Wicketkeepers
Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800
Batsmen
D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200
Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300 [Captain]
Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000
Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $131,900
Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600
Bowlers
Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000
Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300 [Vice-Captain]
Will Jacks (Hobart Hurricanes) - $148,000
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Melbourne Stars) - $138,600
Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200
Bench players
Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000
Colin Ingram (Hobart Hurricanes) - $125,000 [Emergency Player]
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]
Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500
Dilbar Hussain (Melbourne Stars) - $62,500 [Emergency Player]
Do you agree with the team we have chosen? Do let us know your suggestions in the comments below!Published 13 Dec 2020, 00:05 IST