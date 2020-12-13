BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 13th - 15th 2020]

Round 1 of the BBL SuperCoach Fantasy Cricket has come to an end after a couple of exciting games at the Big Bash League 2020. After the first 4 games, Glenn Maxwell's Melbourne Stars are right on top of the points table with 2 wins to their name from 2 games.

The Renegades and Hurricanes are hot on their tail with one win each while the Sixers, Thunder, Heat and Scorchers all failed to open their account after their respective first games in this year's competition.

Who scored the most points in Round 1?

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the top performer of Round 1 in BBL SuperCoach 2020

Despite being rested for the Stars' second game on Saturday, Nathan Coulter-Nile remained the player who scored the most points in Round 1 of BBL SuperCoach after his Man of the Match performance against Brisbane Heat. He scored a grand total of 169 points, owing mostly to the four wickets he picked up in that game, sending the Heat's innings into a tailspin.

Coulter-Nile recorded figures of 4-10 from 3.5 overs in what was a career-best performance from the Aussie quick. His outstanding bowling effort included 15 dot balls and no boundaries. In addition, Coulter-Nile also affected not one, but two quick-thinking run-outs in his follow-through to close out the innings.

Which matches are there in Round 2 of SuperCoach BBL?

The second round of BBL SuperCoach will see the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes play two games apiece.

These are the four matches in Round 2 of the BBL SuperCoach -

December 13: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

December 13: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

December 14: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

December 15: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 1

This was Sportskeeda's suggested team for Round 1 of BBL SuperCoach. It scored 832 points after the end of the round.

You can read all about that team here: BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 1, BBL Fantasy Tips & Predictions for Big Bash League [Dec 10th - 12th 2020]

Which players should be traded in and out?

BBL SuperCoach allows a maximum of 3 trades to be made per week. Here are Sportskeeda's suggested trades for Round 2 of the competition.

Players to trade out:

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) - $185,700

Andre Fletcher (Melbourne Stars) - $138,000

Billy Stanlake (Melbourne Stars) - $75,400

Players to trade in:

Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200

While the trio of Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher and Billy Stanlake had reasonable outings in their first two games, they did not set the stage on fire. Moreover, the Melbourne Stars do not have a game in Round 3. Keeping these factors in mind, these three players have been traded out.

The Adelaide Strikers play 2 games in both Round 2 and Round 3 of BBL SuperCoach 2020. Alex Carey has been one of the Strikers' most consistent performers, and even though he will not be available for their first game against the Hurricanes, he is sure to provide value in the next 3 games that he is expected to play in the two upcoming rounds.

Similarly, Phil Salt, the young Welshman, has also shown great potential and he also plays for the Strikers. Salt has been rising through the ranks at a rapid pace and has piled up a mountain of runs for his county side, Sussex.

Xavier Bartlett on the other hand has been included due to his performance against the Melbourne Stars. Despite not producing an eye-catching performance, the young fast bowler has shown a lot of promise.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $165,800

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,300 [Captain]

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $131,900

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300 [Vice-Captain]

Will Jacks (Hobart Hurricanes) - $148,000

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Melbourne Stars) - $138,600

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat) - $52,200

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Colin Ingram (Hobart Hurricanes) - $125,000 [Emergency Player]

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500

Dilbar Hussain (Melbourne Stars) - $62,500 [Emergency Player]

Do you agree with the team we have chosen? Do let us know your suggestions in the comments below!