BBL Team Stats: Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers are the defending Big Bash League champions.

The defending champions Adelaide Strikers are two-time semi-finalist (2014-15 & 2015-16) & one-time finalist (2017-18). They won the tournament in 2017-18. Apart from these three editions, they had quite a lacklustre run in the BBL finishing fifth once, sixth twice & seventh once in the League Stages.

In the 2018-19 edition, they will be looking forward to becoming the second team to win back to back BBL trophies. The first team to do it was Perth Scorchers when they won two consecutive tournaments in 2013-14 & 2015. They have finished twice in the first place in the League Stages (2014-15 & 2015-16).

Only Perth Scorchers have more first-place finishes in the league stages - 3.

So what do the stats and the numbers say?

Past Performance

2011-12: Sixth (League Stage)

2012-13: Fifth (League Stage)

2013-14: Seventh (League Stage)

2014-15: Semi-Finalist

2015-16: Semi-Finalist

2016-17: Sixth (League Stage)

2017-18: Winners. Defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the finals.

Batting performance

202/2 against Hobart Hurricanes in February 2018 is their highest innings total.

87 all out against Sydney Sixers in January 2012 is their lowest innings total.

988 runs scored by Travis Head is the most number of runs scored by an Adelaide Strikers player.

115 by Jake Weatherald against Hobart Hurricanes in February 2018 is the highest individual score by an Adelaide Strikers player.

3 centuries have been scored by Adelaide Strikers players. These have been scored by Jake Weatherald (115), Travis Head (101*) & Alex Carey (100).

7 half-centuries by Travis Head is the most number of half-centuries struck by an Adelaide Strikers player.

443 runs scored by Alex Carey in the 2017-18 edition of the BBL is the most runs registered by an Adelaide Strikers player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

50 wickets taken by Ben Laughlin is the most wickets taken by an Adelaide Strikers player.

6/11 by Ish Sodhi against Sydney Thunder in January 2017 is the best individual bowling performance by an Adelaide Strikers player. Till date, this also remains the only 5-wicket haul by an Adelaide Strikers player.

18 wickets taken by Rashid Khan in 2017-18 is the most number of wickets taken by an Adelaide Strikers player in a single edition of the BBL.

Wicketkeeping performance

22 dismissals (Ct - 21, St - 1) by Tim Ludeman is the most number of dismissals by an Adelaide Strikers wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Tim Ludeman against Melbourne Renegades in January 2016 & by Alex Carey also against Melbourne Renegades in January 2018 is the most dismissals by an Adelaide Strikers wicket-keeper in an innings.

14 dismissals (Ct - 14) by Alex Carey in 2017-18 is the most number of dismissals by an Adelaide Strikers wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding performance

17 catches taken by Michael Neser is the most number of catches taken by an Adelaide Strikers player.

7 catches taken by Jake Lehmann & by Jake Weatherald both in 2017-18 is the most number of catches taken by an Adelaide Strikers player in a single edition of the BBL.

