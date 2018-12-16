Big Bash League team stats: Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades will be looking forward to winning their first BBL trophy in 2018-19.

If there is one team that will be looking to prove that they are the best team in town, it will be Melbourne Renegades.

If you go by the past performance their local rivals, Melbourne Stars look like a far more superior team than the Renegades. But all that can change if the the latter can win the 2018-19 Big Bash League and become the first team from Melbourne to win the trophy.

The Renegades' best performance in the BBL so far has been a semifinal appearance, which they achieved twice - in 2012-13 and 2017-18.

Here's a look at how they have performed in the past 7 editions of the BBL:

Past Performance

2011-12: 7th (League Stage)

2012-13: Semi-Finalist

2013-14: 6th (League Stage)

2014-15: 6th (League Stage)

2015-16: 5th (League Stage)

2016-17: 5th (League Stage)

2017-18: Semi-Finalist

Batting performance

222/4 against Hobart Hurricanes in January 2017 is their highest innings total.

57 all out against Melbourne Stars in January 2015 is their lowest innings total.

1669 runs scored by Aaron Finch is the most number of runs scored by a Melbourne Renegades player.

111* by Aaron Finch against Melbourne Stars in December 2012 is the highest individual score by a Melbourne Renegades player. It is also the only century to be scored by a Melbourne Renegades player.

14 half-centuries by Aaron Finch is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Melbourne Renegades player.

354 runs scored by Aaron Finch in the 2016-17 edition of the BBL is the most runs registered by a Melbourne Renegades player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

34 wickets taken by Nathan Rimmington is the most wickets taken by a Melbourne Renegades player.

5/28 by Dwayne Bravo against Hobart Hurricanes in December 2017 is the best individual bowling performance by a Melbourne Renegades player. Till date, this also remains the only 5-wicket haul by a Melbourne Renegades player.

18 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo in 2017-18 is the most number of wickets taken by a Melbourne Renegades player in a single edition of the BBL.

Wicketkeeping performance

12 dismissals (Ct - 8, St - 4) by Peter Nevill is the most number of dismissals by a Melbourne Renegades wicket-keeper.

11 dismissals (Ct - 8, St - 3) by Tim Luderman in 2017-18 is the most number of dismissals by a Melbourne Renegades wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding performance

24 catches taken by Tom Cooper is the most number of catches taken by a Melbourne Renegades player.

3 catches taken by Nathan Reardon against Sydney Thunder in December 2011, by Chris Tremain against Melbourne Stars in January 2017, and by Beau Webster against Sydney Thunder in January 2018 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Melbourne Renegades player.

6 catches taken by Tom Cooper in 2017-18 is the most number of catches taken by a Melbourne Renegades player in a single edition of the BBL.

