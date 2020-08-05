BC Cricket Championship: 3 bowlers to watch out for

T20 cricket returns to Canada on the 7th of August, when the BC Cricket Championship will get underway. The tournament features 5 teams - Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes, BC Champions, Kings XI Kelowna and Surrey Shines.

BC Cricket Championship bowlers to watch out for

The BC Cricket Championship features these 5 teams who look very strong on paper

The BC Cricket Championship will be played at Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada, and features 5 days of enthralling group stage action. The round-robin format means that each team plays each other once, with the top two on the points table at the end of the group stage qualifying for the semi-finals.

The final will be contested on August 13th, and the winner of the BC Cricket Championship will take home 25,000 Canadian Dollars. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, we take a look at 3 bowlers to keep an eye on.

#3 Gurkeerat Singh (BC Champions)

This certainly calls for celebrations for all cricket lovers! #T20 cricket is coming LIVE to your📺 . Watch #BCCricketChampionship only on 1SPORTS from 7th August 9:30 PM onwards. #Cricket #Canada @bccchampionship pic.twitter.com/wD2pCIoWqP — 1Sports (@1SportsInLive) August 5, 2020

Gurkeerat Singh is third on the list of bowlers to keep an eye on in the BC Cricket Championship. In 116 overs spread across 16 innings, he has picked up 35 wickets while conceding 436 runs.

Advertisement

Gurkeerat's economy rate of 3.76 and strike rate of 19.9 bode well for his team, the BC Champions. He has registered two 5-fors at a bowling average of 12.46. Although the BC Champions bowler has bowled a large number of wides, 19 to be precise, his wicket-taking ability will be key to his team's fortunes in the competition.

Gurkeerat has even proven to be useful with the bat, with 7 fours and 3 sixes apart from a high score of 31.

#2 Baltej Singh (Vancouver Vibes)

We can't contain our excitement! Get ready for the BC Cricket Championship!



Starting 7th August! 😁 Catch all the action live on One Sports! 📺#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/oIKgI1l3bJ — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) August 5, 2020

Baltej Singh is another bowler who you should keep an eye on in the BC Cricket Championship. The Vancouver Vibes bowler has scalped 25 wickets in just 15 games, at an incredible bowling average of 8.84.

With his economy rate of 3.68 proving that he is not easy to get away, Baltej's bowling will be crucial to the fortunes of the Vancouver Vibes in the BC Cricket Championship. He has registered three 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul, and this ability to pick up wickets in clumps will derail opposition batting lineups.

Baltej has conceded only 221 runs and his miserly bowling will be one to watch out for in the upcoming BC Cricket Championship tournament.

#1 Pranbhkot Singh (Kings XI Kelowna)

Get ready to cheer 📣 for your favourite team!



Here's the full schedule, which game are you most excited for? 😀#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/RIlkgAvLqK — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) August 3, 2020

Pranbhkot Singh is first on the list of bowlers to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship. He has picked up 26 wickets in just 14 games, over the course of which he bowled 56 overs.

Pranbhkot's incredible average of 5.19 and mind-blowing economy rate of 2.41 make for good reading for the Kings XI Kelowna. He has registered one 4-wicket haul and one 5-wicket haul, and he will look to lead his team's bowling attack in the BC Cricket Championship.

Pranbhkot has even taken 5 catches, and his exploits in the field will be crucial to Kings XI Kelowna's fortunes in the tournament.

Also Read: 3 batsmen to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship