BC Cricket Championship Match 4: Victoria Waves vs Kings XI Kelowna preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 4 of the BC Cricket Championship sees the Victoria Waves taking on the Kings XI Kelowna at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

Both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results. While the Waves put up a massive total of 226 against the Vancouver Vibes to register a 24-run win, the Kings XI capitulated to 54 all out in embarrassing fashion against the Surrey Shines.

The Waves are the definite favourites heading into this game, but Kings XI have a decent roster and will attempt to get their BC Cricket Championship campaign back on track.

Victoria Waves vs Kings XI Kelowna Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Waves vs Kings XI Kelowna, Match 4

Date and Time: August 9, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Karambir Deol, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti

Predicted Playing XIs:

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Jaspreet Singh, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti, Irfan Mohammed, Karambir Deol, Vikramjeet Singh, Parmindar Dosanjh

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Meadowbrook Park has assisted the spinners, although the ball has come on to the bat fairly well as well. With a total of 226 put up the Waves in the first game, they will look to bat first again upon winning the toss.

On the other hand, the Kings XI Kelowna will look to make the most of the conditions and put some runs on the board.

Where to Watch Victoria Waves vs Kings XI Kelowna

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports