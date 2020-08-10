BC Cricket Championship Match 8: BC Champions vs Victoria Waves preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 8 of the BC Cricket Championship pits the BC Champions against the Victoria Waves at Meadowbrook Park.

Both teams have had similar starts to the tournament and are placed in the middle of the points table.

While the BC Champions have 1 win and 1 loss from 2 games at a net run rate of 2.463, the Victoria Waves are once place higher at 2nd, with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 games at a net run rate of 1.796.

With only a game or two left for each team in the group stage, this match-up is crucial for both teams involved and we should be in for an enthralling encounter between two well-matched sides.

BC Champions vs Victoria Waves Match Details

Fixture: BC Champions vs Victoria Waves, Match 8

Date and Time: August 11, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Meadowbrook Park has been two-paced. While the 200-run mark has been breached on an occasion, various low scores have also been seen.

With the wicket showing signs of deterioration, both teams would do well to choose to bat first should they win the toss.

Where to Watch BC Champions vs Victoria Waves

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports