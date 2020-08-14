The BC Cricket Championship concluded in dramatic fashion yesterday, as the Surrey Shines chased down the BC Champions' total of 134 in the very last over to win the grand prize of 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

Riding on Prabhpreet Buller's unbeaten 77, which was an innings studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes, the Shines got over the line with 6 wickets and 4 balls to spare.

BC Cricket Championship Team of the Tournament

Over the course of the tightly-contested tournament, many players put in memorable performances at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

We take a look at the BC Cricket Championship team of the tournament.

#1 Prabhpreet Bhullar (Surrey Shines)

The opener put in a Man of the Match performance in the final, which was the crowning moment of an excellent BC Cricket Championship campaign which saw him score 260 runs in 6 games at an average of 65. Bhullar scored 2 fifties, along with 31 fours and 13 sixes in the tournament.

Advertisement

#2 Manpreet Khaira (Surrey Shines)

The second Shines player on this list, Khaira scored 107 runs and picked up 9 wickets in the 5 games that he played. With best figures of 3/19 and a batting strike rate of 130.48, he was one of his team's key players in their victorious BC Cricket Championship campaign.

#3 Harpreet Virk (Victoria Waves)

The Waves opener came into the BC Cricket Championship with an excellent record and didn't disappoint. Virk scored 173 runs in 5 games, along with 5 fifties and a highest score of 81. His strike rate was a whopping 184.04 and he was one of the main reasons the Waves made the semi-finals.

#4 Pargat Singh (Vancouver Vibes)

Pargat Singh finished the BC Cricket Championship as the leading run-scorer, with 277 runs in 5 games at an average of 55.40. His strike rate was also by far the highest in the tournament, at 256.48. He scored 3 fifties, along with 9 fours and 34 hits over the fence. Pargat even picked up 7 wickets.

#5 Rajvir Singh (Victoria Waves)

Rajvir Singh was the 5th highest run-getter in the BC Cricket Championship, with 142 runs in just 3 games. His average of 47.33 and strike rate of 142 were crucial to the Waves' fortunes, and he also scalped 2 wickets.

#6 Faisal Rana (Vancouver Vibes)

Rana scored 109 runs in 4 innings, and played a crucial role in the Vibes topping the league table. With an average of 36 and one not out to his name, his solid batting was a treat to watch.

#7 Amit Rana (BC Champions)

The wicket-keeper finished the BC Cricket Championship having affected the most dismissals with 6. Rana also scored 70 runs, which came at a superb strike rate of 152.17.

#8 Parag Sood (BC Champions)

The BC Champions all-rounder scored 180 runs in 6 games to finish the BC Cricket Championship as the third-highest run-getter. Although he returned only 1 wicket with the ball, his 2 fifties and healthy average of 36 made him one of the standout performers in the tournament.

#9 Harjinder Singh (BC Champions)

The BC Champions bowler picked up 7 wickets in 6 games at an excellent economy rate of 6.75. With best figures of 2/13 and a strike rate of 17, Harjinder was one of the main reasons behind his team reaching the final.

#10 Gurvinder Singh (Vancouver Vibes)

Gurvinder picked up 9 wickets in the BC Cricket Championship to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker. Although his economy rate of 8.05 was on the higher side, he always got crucial breakthroughs. He registered best figures of 4/26.

#11 Vishwadeep Gill (Victoria Waves)

Another bowler who picked up 9 wickets, Gill was splendid for the Waves throughout the BC Cricket Championship. He gave away runs at a miserly economy rate of 6.97, with an amazing strike rate of 8.8.