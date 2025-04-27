BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Botswana will host the BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025. In a four-nation competition, each team is scheduled to face each other twice in a round-robin format. The tournament is part of the ICC’s Associate International calendar for 2025.

Apart from host Botswana, the other competing teams are Eswatini Women, Mozambique Women and Sierra Leone Women. Notably, Kuwait Women pulled out of the tournament just a few days before the opening game. As many as 12 matches will constitute the opening round of the competition, with the top two teams on the points table at the end of the league stage ordained to qualify for the final. Before the final, the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out for a third-place playoff.

All matches will be hosted across two different venues in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone. The venues are Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 and Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2. Set to be played between April 26 and 30, the opening day of action will feature two matches. The following day, however, will feature a quadruple-header in Gaborone.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025:

BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 26

Match 1: Botswana Women vs Eswatini Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 8:30 PM

Match 2: Mozambique Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, 8:45 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 3: Eswatini Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 5:30 PM

Match 4: Botswana Women vs Mozambique Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, 5:45 PM

Match 5: Botswana Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 1:30 PM

Match 6: Eswatini Women vs Mozambique Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, 1:45 PM

Monday, April 28

Match 7: Botswana Women vs Mozambique Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 5:30 PM

Match 8: Eswatini Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, 5:45 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 9: Mozambique Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 1:30 PM

Match 10: Botswana Women vs Eswatini Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, 1:45 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 11: Botswana Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 1:30 PM

Match 12: Eswatini Women vs Mozambique Women, Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, 5:30 PM

BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025 is unlikely to be streamed in India.

BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2025: Full squads

Botswana Women

Tuelo Shadrack (c), Pako Mapotsane, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Kesego Inakale, Laura Mophakedi, Oratile Kgeresi, Aliya Motorwala, Lesego Kooagile, Mercy Dipogiso, Merapelo Phiase, Wendy Moutswi, Tlhalefo Godisamang, Keotshepile Kearialo and Goabilwe Matome.

Eswatini Women

Lethokuhle Gwebu, Lihle Shabalala, Lindokuhle Mamba, Lulama Simelane, Malinga Tenele, Mancoba Jele, Mbali Dlamini, Nkosingiphile Mamba, Nothando Mabila, Ntombizini Gwebu, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Owami Dlamini, Sibongiseni E Dlamini, Sinothile Phakathi, Tibusiso Dlamini and Zinhle Shabalala.

Mozambique Women

Abelina Antonio Moiane, Amelia Lucas Mundundo, Angelica Filipe Salomao, Cristina Fernando Magaia, Fernanda Arlinda Zavala, Irene Ermelinda Mulhovo, Isabel Cristina Chuma, Isabel Nhamitambo, Josefina Sonia, Laura Francisco Chipanga, Olga Carlos Mondlane, Regina Osvaldo Mazunba, Rosalia Pichano Haiong and Wesley Nely A Bucuane.

Sierra Leone Women

Aminata Kamara (c), Ann Marie Kamara, Celina Bull, Marie Turay, Fatu Conteh, Nancy Mary Square, Zainab Kamara, Linda Bull, Patrica Pratt, Mary Sheriff, Emma Kamara, Alice Fillie, Jane Newland and Hussainatu Sawaneh.

