Steve Smith news: BCB changes rules to allow Australian batsman to play in 2019 BPL

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
163   //    27 Dec 2018, 21:02 IST

Steve Smith had initially been barred from the BPL
What's the story?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had barred the former Australian captain Steve Smith from participating in the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, the same decision has now been overturned by the BCB and the local fans will see the star batsman play for the Comilla Victorians in the upcoming edition of BPL.

The background

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft had been banned by the Australian Cricket Board after the three were engaged in a ball tampering scandal during the ball tampering scandal at Cape Town. But, they had not been barred from playing cricket overseas. Hence, Smith and Warner were a part of the CPL earlier this year.

Comilla Victorians' decision to sign Smith as a replacement had generated controversy as he had not been part of the initial Player Draft.

The heart of the matter

Each BPL franchise is allowed to sign a maximum of 2 overseas players and Comilla Victorians had signed Asela Gunaratne but the Sri Lankan had to be replaced in November which led to the Victorians signing Smith.

However, on December 20, all the franchises decided objected Smith's presence which led to the Australian batsman's ouster from the league. This decision was overturned today as the franchises thought that the Australian batsman's inclusion would increase the popularity of the league.

Jalal Yunus, BPL governing council head, stated, "The franchises didn't agree at first but now majority of the franchises have said that Smith's inclusion can only make the league better, more popular and glamorous. They have given this to us in writing which we conveyed to the BCB. They have agreed too. Now the team can complete his registration."

What's next?

Comilla Victorians began their campaign in the 2019 BPL when they take on Sylhet Sixers on January 6. All eyes will be on Smith as the Australian batsman marks his debut in the league.

Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Australia Cricket Team Comilla Victorians Steven Smith
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
