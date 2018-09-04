BCCI announce schedule for India-Windies series

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 176 // 04 Sep 2018, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the Windies tour of India which will commence from October 4, 2018, in Rajkot. The tour will kick start with the Test series which will be followed by the One Day Internationals and then the Twenty20 Internationals.

It will contain two Test matches, five ODIs and, three T20Is. The ground at Rajkot and Hyderabad will host the Tests while Guwahati, Indore, Pune, Mumbai and, Thiruvananthapuram will host the 50-over matches. The 20-over matches will be held at Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai.

This is also the first time when Windies will be playing a Test series in India since 2013. That series was also the farewell series of Sachin Tendulkar who bid goodbye to international cricket after more than two decades. The visitors ended up losing both matches by an innings.

Lucknow's Ekana International Cricket Stadium is set to make its international debut as it will host the second T20I match on November 6.

The series will start just six days after Asia Cup 2018, which will end on 28th September. The schedule of the Indian team will get more hectic as they will be leaving for Australia soon after the conclusion of West Indies' tour.

Full schedule:

1st Test 4-8 October in Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

2nd Test 12-16 October in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

1st ODI 21st October in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

2nd ODI 24th October in Holkar Stadium, Indore

3rd ODI 27th October in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

4th ODI 29th October in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5th ODI 1st November in Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

1st T20I 4th November in Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I 6th November in Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I 11th November in M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai