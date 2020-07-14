BCCI appoints IPL COO Hemang Amin as interim CEO

The decision to appoint Hemang Amin was taken by the BCCI office-bearers.

The remuneration offered to the Hemang Amin will be substantially less than that of Rahul Johri.

Interim BCCI CEO Hemang Amin

Just days after Rahul Johri tendered his resignation from his position as the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket board have appointed Hemang Amin as the interim CEO.

Hemang Amin is also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Indian Premier League and will now be fulfilling the additional duties as the BCCI CEO while the organisation begins its search for a suitable replacement.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the decision was taken by the BCCI office-bearers as the position of CEO cannot remain vacant because it is a requirement according to the new BCCI constitution. The report read:

“Amin is known to be a hard-working executive, who is largely credited for an incident-free IPL 2019. In the midst of general elections, he had organized the league without any hiccups and all the franchises even got to host all their home matches in their bases.”

A report in the Indian Express claims that the remuneration offered to Hemang Amin will be substantially less than that of Rahul Johri.

The BCCI has already started scouting for candidates to fill the position and it is believed that the Indian board will soon release an advertisement for the same. Johri was hired back in 2016 through well-known consulting agency Korn Ferry.

The Indian Express further reported that the BCCI Apex Council will detail the required criteria for the new CEO in its next meeting on July 17, which will be held via video conferencing. The agenda of the meeting is believed to be the ‘discussion on the appointment of new employees at the BCCI’.

Sources in the BCCI were quoted as saying by the Indian Express:

“Until a new CEO takes over, the board has asked Amin to handle CEO’s role for an interim period. The board will discuss on the appointment of new CEO, advertisement will be given and applications will be invited for the post in coming days. A new CEO will only take charge after nearly two months.”

Advertisement

Johri had put in his papers after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up to head the cricket board last year. The BCCI then asked him to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021.

However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly sidelined even in matters related to ICC, which were subsequently handled by new BCCI secretary Jay Shah.