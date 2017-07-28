BCCI appoints Sunil Subramanian as administrative manager of Team India

Yet another appointment has been made by the BCCI.

by Umaima Saeed News 28 Jul 2017, 20:25 IST

Sunil Subramanian has signed a one-year contract

Former First Class player Sunil Subramanian was on Friday appointed as the Administrative Manager of Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 50-year-old has been handed a contract for one year and will be joining the Indian Cricket Team before the start of the second Test in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The BCCI had, on Tuesday, interviewed 12 candidates for the post and shortlisted five, whose resumes were then sent to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhari and Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai for review.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer played 74 matches in his First Class career which spanned from 1988/89 to 1997/98 after which he was dropped from the team due to inconsistent performances. During the 10 seasons of his First Class career, the slow left-arm orthodox spinner picked up 285 wickets.

He is also a certified coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, and was the captain of the Tamil Nadu Ranji Team. He brings along with him a wealth of knowledge and experience since he has been involved in management and administrative activities for the last 16 years.

Also read: Coach Sunil Subramaniam: Advice from Rahul Dravid and Muralitharan helped Ravichandran Ashwin

In 2005, he was appointed as the coach of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Academy. The former spinner previously also served as the personal coach of Indian spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin, when he played U-19 cricket for Tamil Nadu. He also worked with HCL Technologies after retiring from cricket.

Many appointments and sackings have been made by the Indian board and support staff in 2017. Earlier this year, BCCI administrators sacked the Indian Team’s media manager Nishant Arora for leaking details of talks in the Indian dressing to the then BCCI president Anurag Thakur, who was also sacked along with board secretary Ajay Shirke.

A few months later surfaced the captain-coach saga following which then India coach Anil Kumble resigned with former Team Indian director Ravi Shastri appointed in his place. After that, the extended support staff was selected. Former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun was reappointed as the bowling coach of the team, Rahul Dravid as the overseas batting consultant and Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant.

India are currently in Sri Lanka to play three Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20.