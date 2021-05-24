BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 relief

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that it will donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19.

The BCCI also explained on its website how the board will distribute oxygen concentrators across India over the next few months.

Oxygen concentrators have become essential as India grapples with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI is the latest sports body to contribute oxygen concentrators during these testing times. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to the frontline workers, reiterating that the board has always given utmost priority to health and safety.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” Ganguly said.

BCCI follows in the footsteps of the cricketing fraternity

This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery 🙏



सभी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थनाऔ के साथ ऑक्सजीन कंसंट्रेटर का यह नया बैच कोविड सेंटर्स में भेजा जा रहा है.🙏 pic.twitter.com/fKKZavNCgp — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 24, 2021

Apart from the BCCI, many members of the Indian cricketing fraternity have stepped up efforts to help India fight the pandemic in recent months. Virat Kohli launched a fundraiser along with his wife Anushka Sharma, with the initiative raising more than INR 11 crore.

Other cricketers such as Rishabh Pant, the Pandya brothers and Shikhar Dhawan amongst others have also done their bit to help those in need of help.

While the BCCI distributes oxygen concentrators to the needy, the Indian cricket team will fly out to England next month to take part in the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent Test series against England.