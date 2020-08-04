'BCCI has done the best it could': Shantha Rangaswamy applauds board's decision to organise Women’s T20 Challenge during IPL

BCCI Apex Council member and former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Monday applauded the BCCI’s decision to organise a Women’s T20 Challenge during the IPL, stating that it highlights the board's commitment to the women’s game. Rangaswamy added that she hopes the Challengers Trophy will lead to a full-fledged Women’s IPL in the near future.

The BCCI had come under the scanner for withdrawing the Indian women’s team from a tri-series in England set to take place in September while still organising the IPL.

Speaking to PTI, Shantha Rangaswamy said:

“Those who were predicting doomsday for women’s cricket, I want to say to them BCCI is interested in promoting women’s cricket and I would like to thank Brijesh Patel (IPL Chairman) and the BCCI president and secretary for making this possible in these tough times.”

The BCCI had previously revealed that the Women’s T20 Challenge will have four teams this time around, as opposed to the three-team tournament which was played in Jaipur last year.

Speaking of the change, Rangaswamy said:

“It was supposed to be a four-team event this year but the venue change has made the task much tougher. I am happy that it is happening and hopefully will lead to franchise-based tournament like the IPL in the near future.”

BCCI has done its best, says Shantha Rangaswamy

The Women’s T20 Challenge will take place at the same time as the Big Bash League in Australia, leading many people to question the schedule of the former.

The Women’s BBL is scheduled to be played from October 17 to November 29 and a few Indian players, including T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, were set to take part in it.

Rangaswamy, however, feels that the BCCI has done the best it could with regard to the schedule. She said:

“We are going through unprecedented times and the board has done the best it could in the current scenario.”