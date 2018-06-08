Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BCCI employs unique fitness tracking system to monitor players

A unique system is being used to track player fitness at the NCA.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive 08 Jun 2018, 17:02 IST
205

An India A player using the fitness tracking device

While the Indian cricket team is going the 'Yo-Yo' way to assess fitness and stamina, the India 'A' side seems to be using a unique system to track players' fitness.

During the training sessions at the NCA, the India A team were wearing small, black vests. Just before the session began, a few members of the team were told to wear the black vests. While some wore it as the innermost fitting, right on their skin, others wore it on top of their jerseys. A small device was then fitted inside the vest, on their back, just below their neck.

It is understood that the device is called APEX, a product of STATSports, a GPS player tracking company based in Ireland. The device can calculate as many as 50 metrics in real time, right from speed intensity, acceleration, to heart rate and step balance (the measure of impact on the left and right leg).

The tracking system being used at the NCA

As the players practiced, support staff from the company analyzed their metrics. After their net sessions, the players approached the analysts to read their numbers.

Products of the company have been used by popular football clubs Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Arsenal, as well as the English and Irish Rugby sides. They have also been used in the NBA and NFL. Closer home, the technology has also been employed by football club Bengaluru FC.

The company recently signed a deal with the Brazilian Football Confederation, ahead of this year's World Cup.

(With inputs from Bagawati Prasad)

Indian Cricket Team Leisure Reading
