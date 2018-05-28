Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

BCCI gives update on Wriddhiman Saha's injury

Will he be fit in time for the Test against Afghanistan?

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News 28 May 2018, 20:11 IST
916

Saha got injured during the second qualifier against KKR
Saha got injured during the second qualifier against KKR

Team India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha will consult a specialist after injuring his right thumb during Indian Premier League (2018). The 33-year-old will be closely monitored by the BCCI's Medical Team in the lead up to the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Saha, who missed the final due to the injury to his right thumb, is part of the 15-man squad that had been announced to face Afghanistan in their first-ever Test, scheduled to start on June 14.

The wicket-keeper sustained the injury during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's Qualifier 2 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He did not feature in the final and was replaced by Shreevats Goswami in the playing XI against the Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI Media Release said: "Mr Wriddhiman Saha suffered an injury to his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 25th May 2018 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr. Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress".

Saha had a lacklustre IPL season, scoring a meagre 122 runs in 11 games at an average of 15.25. If he does not get fit in time, the BCCI will be forced to name a replacement, with KL Rahul already in the squad as a potential backup.

Here's the entire squad for the Afghanistan Test:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha close to fitness before IPL
RELATED STORY
Wriddhiman Saha: Cruelly underrated as a batsman
RELATED STORY
Retirements that left the Cricketing World in shock
RELATED STORY
Reports: BCCI could allow Indian players to play in...
RELATED STORY
Five occasions when Indian team defied the odds to script...
RELATED STORY
I would have loved to bowl a lot in the IPL, says India...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who deserved a longer run
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: BCCI to monitor the workloads of Bhuvneshwar,...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: BCCI to monitor workload of 23 Team India hopefuls
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018