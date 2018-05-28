BCCI gives update on Wriddhiman Saha's injury

Will he be fit in time for the Test against Afghanistan?

Saha got injured during the second qualifier against KKR

Team India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha will consult a specialist after injuring his right thumb during Indian Premier League (2018). The 33-year-old will be closely monitored by the BCCI's Medical Team in the lead up to the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Saha, who missed the final due to the injury to his right thumb, is part of the 15-man squad that had been announced to face Afghanistan in their first-ever Test, scheduled to start on June 14.

The wicket-keeper sustained the injury during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's Qualifier 2 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He did not feature in the final and was replaced by Shreevats Goswami in the playing XI against the Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI Media Release said: "Mr Wriddhiman Saha suffered an injury to his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 25th May 2018 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr. Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress".

Saha had a lacklustre IPL season, scoring a meagre 122 runs in 11 games at an average of 15.25. If he does not get fit in time, the BCCI will be forced to name a replacement, with KL Rahul already in the squad as a potential backup.

Here's the entire squad for the Afghanistan Test:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.