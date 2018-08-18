Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BCCI hands over Asia Cup hosting rights to the Emirates

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
741   //    18 Aug 2018, 16:00 IST

From the previous version of the Asia Cup in 2016. India are the current champions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially handed over the hosting rights of the upcoming edition of the biennale Asia Cup Cricket Tournament to the Emirates Cricket Board. The matches will be held in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The tournament was originally scheduled in India, and hence BCCI had the original hosting rights, given they administer the sport in the country. But that resulted in Pakistan's participation becoming a problem, considering the prevailing political tensions between India and her neighbour.

As issues ensued, the BCCI was not able to obtain clearance from the Indian government to host the Pakistan cricket team. Hence, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shifted the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but still continued to place India with the hosting rights. That has now ended, with it being passed on to the UAE Cricket Board.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board signed an agreement today for the United Arab Emirates to host the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup," the BCCI stated in a press release on Friday (17th August 2018).

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, signed the agreement on behalf of the hosts, while Amitabh Chaudhary, the BCCI acting secretary, and CEO Rahul Johri represented the Indian cricket board.

"It is a matter of great pride for the UAE to host a prestigious event like the Asia Cup. Our country is home to a large section of people from the participating nations and we feel privileged and excited by the opportunity to bring their favourite sport right here to their doorstep," said His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, before adding that the nation will provide support to the biggest cricketing event to be held in the UAE so far.

"We are thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board for hosting the 2018 Asia Cup on behalf of the BCCI. We will see some of the sport's powerhouse nations go head-to-head for ultimate glory and I am confident that cricket fans around the world will enjoy every moment of this prestigious event," Chaudhary said while having a chat with media representatives.

The 6-team tournament is slated to begin on September 15 and end on September 28, 2018.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
