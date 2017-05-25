BCCI invites applications for head coach of Team India

Anil Kumble, the current head coach of the team, will get a direct entry into the process.

Kumble became coach of the Indian team in June 2016.

What’s the story?

The BCCI has invited applications for the post of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The tenure of the current coach, Anil Kumble, ends after the Champions Trophy 2017, slated to be held from June 1 to June 18 in England. Kumble will, however, get a direct entry in the process.

In case you didn’t know...

Anil Kumble joined the Indian Team in the capacity of a head coach in June last year. Reports had emerged in March that Kumble would become the Director of the team, with Rahul Dravid likely to be promoted from his current role as the coach of the India A and U-19 team. However, due to the Australia series and the IPL that followed, no decision was made then.

The heart of the matter

In a press statement by the BCCI, Amitabh Choudhary, Joint Secretary of the BCCI, gave the following requirements for those applying for the job:

Candidates applying for this position will need to fulfil and demonstrate evidence of and knowledge in: 1. Should have successfully coached a cricket team of any of the member countries of the ICC, at the first class or at the International level. 2. It is preferred that the candidate should be qualified through a certification/assessment program conducted by any of the full member countries and currently possess such a valid certification. 3. Should be able to prepare and present a coaching plan elaborating the approach for 'Team India’ to attain leadership position in all formats of the game. 4. Demonstrate methods/tools to effectively measure individual player performance and present metrics to the Board, which will, in turn, measure the performance of the team, on a consistent and timely basis. 5. Demonstrate an understanding and ability to employ a multidisciplinary approach that will include sports psychology and sports medicine, and effectively manage the workload of the players, thereby enhancing their contribution to the cause of the team 6. Communication skills befitting the coach of an International team are mandatory along with the ability to effectively convey the right messages and must demonstrate proficiency in English. It is desirable to communicate in Hindi and other regional Indian languages. 7. Should be well versed with the latest technologies/trends in sports software and ability to utilise the same, which will assist in analysing/ improving the performance of the player and the team. 8. Mandatory that the candidate should have an impeccable personal record, devoid of any past or current disputes, with any of the member boards of the ICC or its affiliates. 9. Demonstrate plans and ability to contribute to the NCA Cricket Development Programmes and forecasting/planning to develop the next generation of cricketers and agree to make themselves available for the NCA, as and when they are not with the team. Shortlisted candidates will be called upon to present their credentials and plans, in person for further evaluation. Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and bind

What’s next?

The applications will have to be sent on or before May 31, 2017. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, former teammates of Anil Kumble, will at the helm of the selection committee.

Author’s Take

The BCCI’s decision to start a fresh search for the coach suggests that the board is not entirely happy with Kumble, despite the fact that he has helped his team perform exceptionally well in the last one year. Given that India needs to build a strong team for the World Cup slated to be held in two years, a change of coach at this point doesn’t make much sense, especially because there aren’t many candidates who can seriously give Kumble a run for his money.