BCCI invites bids for Indian cricket team's kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited tenders for the Indian cricket team's kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights.

Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will receive the rights to sponsor the kit of the Indian cricket team. The board could also grant them the right to merchandise the kit.

As per a press release by BCCI, the parties willing to sponsor the Indian cricket team's kit need to pay a tender fee of INR 1 lakh to the board. They will then receive the ITT that contains the terms and conditions associated with the contract and the tender process.

🚨 BCCI invites bids for Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner Rights 👕👕



Click here for full details 👉👉 https://t.co/654HGObHlp pic.twitter.com/VdXEFGIrA2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2020

The press release reads:

"Interested parties are requested to email at marketing@bcci.tv in order to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The BCCI reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid."

Nike's 14-year partnership with the Indian cricket team ends?

Sports apparel giant Nike was the Indian cricket team's kit sponsor for the last 14 years. They had signed a four-year deal with BCCI worth INR 370 crores and a royalty of INR 30 crores.

Their contract will expire next month, which is why the BCCI has invited fresh tenders for the kit sponsor and official merchandising rights.

Advertisement

The Indian cricket team's official sponsor has changed quite frequently over the last few years. Sahara held the rights at the beginning of the 2010s decade, and Star India took their place a few years later.

Soon, a smartphone manufacturing company signed a massive deal to sponsor the Indian cricket team. Last year, Byju's replaced that firm as the team's official sponsor.