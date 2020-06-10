BCCI is just not bothered, it is full of officials who play politics: Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar slammed the modus operandi of the BCCI and spoke about the issues plaguing cricket in India.

Dilip Vengasarkar stated that politicians who know nothing about cricket are calling the shots.

Dilip Vengsarkar [PC:Stars fact]

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Wednesday lambasted the selectors of the Indian cricket team while also slamming the modus operandi of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Dilip Vengsarkar shed light on the issues plaguing Indian cricket. Dilip Vengsarkar spoke about how there's a whole lot of politics associated with the selection committee that has led to personal agendas coming to the fore.

“BCCI is just not bothered. It is full officials that play politics and they push their own people and agendas. This is where you get these kind of people which is a shame,” said Vengsarkar, referring to MSK Prasad & co.

People who don't know cricket call the shots: Dilip Vengsarkar

Speaking about the axing of Ambati Rayudu, who ex-chief selector MSK Prasad had overlooked for the 2019 World Cup squad by stating that the selectors were looking for 3D players, Dilip Vengsarkar did not hold back and slammed the lack of playing the sport as a major driving factor for these issues.

Dilip Vengsarkar further lamented that the good guys are sitting outside and waiting for their turn but the politicians who have no clue about cricket are unfortunately calling the shots.

“Good guys are sitting outside and you have these kind of people, which is unfortunate. This can only happen when politicians are involved who have no clue about cricket and they are at the helm of affairs and they call the shots," added Dilip Vengsarkar.

The former Indian captain also spoke about how the age criteria of 60 years or under set by the BCCI to pick the selectors is understandable, but added that the same criteria should be followed to pick all the BCCI officials and not just selectors.

“When I was sacked they cited that the age cap was 60 years old. They (BCCI) said if he is 60 years old, he should not become a selector which I understand but then it should be for all BCCI officials and not only for selectors," said Dilip Vengsarkar.