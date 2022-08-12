BCCI looking at window in March 2023 for inaugural women's IPL: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at a window in March 2023 to organize the inaugural women's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian cricket board has already tweaked the women's domestic calendar with the aim to fit in the women’s IPL. The women's season, which generally lasts from November to April, has been moved ahead by a month. The senior women's season for 2022-23 begins in October with the T20 championship, and ends in February next year with the inter-zonal one-day competition.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI is keen on the March 2023 window for the first edition of the women’s IPL. The website stated BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as saying that the process to get the show on the road is underway.

Indian women cricketers had been demanding a women’s IPL for a while before the BCCI finally agreed. Since 2018, the Women's T20 Challenge has been held (except in 2021 due to COVID-19). It began as a one-off exhibition match between two sides and has since expanded to a three-team event, with overseas cricketers also taking part.

Earlier this year, Ganguly asserted that the women's IPL would begin in 2023. He was quoted as saying in media reports:

"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah later told PTI:

"I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises."

The Indian women’s team recently featured in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 cricket competition and claimed the silver medal.

Will Mithali Raj feature in women’s IPL?

While current India women stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been batting for the women’s edition of the IPL, former captain Mithali Raj has also hinted that she might make a comeback for the tournament.

Speaking on ICC's 100% Cricket podcast, she had said:

"I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the Women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the Women's IPL.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WIPL #CricketTwitter Sourav Ganguly says that a full-fledged women's IPL could happen in 2023 🤩 Sourav Ganguly says that a full-fledged women's IPL could happen in 2023 🤩#WIPL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/A2MlQJF4zA

The leading run-getter in women’s international cricket, Mithali announced her retirement from the game in June this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert