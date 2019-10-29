BCCI president Sourav Ganguly contemplating a contract system for first-class cricketers

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 43 // 29 Oct 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Recently elected as the new BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is planning to formulate a contract system for the Indian domestic cricketers. If implemented this decision could change the way domestic cricket is approached by youngsters in the country, and a proper system of remuneration will help the existing lot to be financially secure as well.

Ganguly's statement has received huge appreciation from former cricketers and coaches, who believe that having a cricketer at the top post can change Indian cricket for good.

Ganguly said:

"We will bring in a contract system for first-class cricketers… We (office-bearers) will ask the new finance committee to prepare a contract system.”

Speaking in an interview with PTI, Ganguly echoed his own words about how his main focus while heading BCCI would be the health of domestic cricket and its players. He explained that the work towards restructuring the revenue system of the domestic players was already in place.

"It's just been four-five days [since he took charge] and in between there was a Diwali break. It will take about two weeks to assess everything and move forward. There is a lot of work going on," he added.

In his earlier address to reporters before his formal appointment as BCCI president, Ganguly had spoken about his main goal - to improve the financial health of the first-class cricketers of the country.

"My biggest priority will be to look after first-class cricketers… I have been requesting that to the CoA for three years. That's the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers," he had said at that time.

The current payment structure for domestic players lets a domestic cricketer earn approximately Rs. 25 to 30 lakh annually, depending on the matches played. Match fee for a first-class cricketer is Rs 35,000, excluding all the daily allowances.

Advertisement

To the point - BCCI President @SGanguly99 on how he will lead the organisation going forward 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/VHd6H6TvUE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

13% of the BCCI's gross revenue is paid to its domestic players, and an equal percentage to the international players. If the Ganguly-led BCCI formulates a new contract system, the payment is expected to surge drastically - which would bode well for the future of Indian cricket as it would encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.