BCCI refuse to truncate IPL 2020 at the cost of Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been taken by shock on Sri Lanka’s claim that the 2020 Asia Cup will be played on their shores later this year. The Asia Cup, which will be held in the T20 format, was supposed to be a warm-up for the 2020 World T20 tournament which is supposed to be held in Australia in the month of October.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have hit the BCCI hard, forcing the postponement of the Indian Premier League this year. The Indian board is now hoping that if the World T20 can’t go ahead, then IPL can take its place on the cricket calendar for the September-October slot. However, an Asia Cup in the same period will mean a truncated IPL, which the BCCI is not prepared for at any cost.

“We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet Ceylon Today.

“We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament,” he added.

BCCI shocked at sudden reports surfacing

Refuting the reports, a BCCI official told The Times of India that no decision regarding the future of the tournament was taken in the ACC meeting. Additionally, the source also categorically put down that the Indian cricketing board won’t ‘truncate’ the tournament just to accommodate the Asian event.

“We have no idea where such reports are coming from and we're surprised how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The Board (BCCI) is tired of giving out these clarifications,” well-placed sources in the BCCI told TOI.

“Let's be clear about that first. There won't be a truncated IPL just to host an Asia Cup. Those thinking on such lines are clearly not speaking in India's interests and the BCCI will not be party to it,” sources added.

It seems that the BCCI’s habit talking through ‘sources’ is continuing even though the board had categorically put a ban on its member to speak to the media without prior permission. The BCCI had also informed that members and its officials that a failure to follow this rule would result in suspension or permanent termination of contract with the cricket board.

While it is still unclear whether the Asia Cup would be hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who are the original hosts, or SLC, the BCCI source added that it would look to give the leeway to IPL ahead of the Asian tournament.

Last time when these sides met each other in the competition, it was the Indian team which turned out victorious, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliance in the tournament.