BCCI bars Wriddhiman Saha from playing Ranji Trophy ahead of New Zealand tour

Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha became India's regular keeper-batsman in Tests after MS Dhoni retired

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has missed all of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy games this season due to a finger injury, has recovered and is ready to make a comeback. However, he has been asked by the BCCI to skip Bengal's next Ranji match against Delhi to keep himself fit for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand.

The 35-year-old sustained a fracture on the ring finger of his right hand during the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November and had to undergo a surgery in Mumbai.

"Wriddhi will not be available for Delhi match (at Eden Gardens from Sunday). I think the Board (BCCI) has said no to him," Bengal coach Arun Lal said after the win against Hyderabad a day ago.

"It's great to have him but it will not make any difference. In any case, we have got a winning side. It's okay it would have been for just one game," he added.

Saha is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming series in New Zealand, which will start on February 21.